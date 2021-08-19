Three takeaways from the Virginia women's soccer team's season-opening win over Richmond

Thursday represented the first game action for the University of Virginia’s athletic programs this fall, and the women’s soccer program started the year with a statement.
The fourth-ranked Cavaliers stomped the Richmond Spiders, winning 8-0 at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia controlled the action from the opening minutes. They recorded 32 shot attempts, while Richmond mustered just one.
It’s the second time in the past three seasons UVa has reached eight goals. The Cavaliers defeated William & Mary 8-1 in September of 2019.
UVa expects to be in the national title hunt this fall, and Thursday the Cavaliers showed why they are a top-5 team.
Here are three takeaways from the commanding win.
Cavaliers brimming with confidence
Head coach Steve Swanson spoke earlier this week about his team’s confidence after making the College Cup in the spring. The supreme self-belief was evident Thursday night.
Rebecca Jarrett, a senior forward, spent much of the pregame festivities dancing. Sometimes she danced with teammates, other times she danced alone. Regardless of who was nearby, Jarrett kept dancing.
Lighthearted before the game, Jarrett quickly put her game face on and put Richmond’s defense on its heels. She only needed about three minutes to find the back of the net to put Virginia up 1-0. She assisted on the team’s second goal of the game, a header knocked in by Vanderbilt graduate transfer Haley Hopkins.
The entirety of Virginia’s roster looked poised throughout. Virginia’s performance didn’t dip when the reserves entered the game, and a few players made impressive plays. Sophomore Sarah Brunner looked explosive in the second half. UVa was relentless Thursday, using superior athleticism and chemistry to overwhelm Richmond.
Virginia is a national title contender, and every player on the roster seems to know it.
Weapons up front
Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory spent much of the night standing relatively still. She didn’t need to work particularly hard Thursday thanks to a stacked group of midfielders and attackers.
UVa started four forwards Thursday, playing aggressively all night. Jarrett and Hopkins were joined up front by Ordonez and Alexa Spaanstra. Jarrett, Hopkins and Ordonez all scored goals. Hopkins found the back of the net twice in her UVa debut, and Ordonez matched her fellow forward with a pair of goals.
While Spaanstra didn’t score a goal, her speed helped create chances for the Cavaliers. The senior seems like she’s floating when she runs.
Jarrett and Spaanstra’s speed pairs well with the finishing ability of Hopkins and Ordonez. Adding midfielder Lia Godfrey into the fold seems close to unfair. Godfrey possesses phenomenal speed and good strength. She’s a tough player with plenty of flash.
Taryn Torres brings even more veteran experience to the fold, and she showcased impressive skill at midfield. UVa coaches are also high on Sydney Zandi, a redshirt senior midfielder.
Even the team’s defenders showed offensive ability Thursday. Sophomore defender Samar Guidry scored the first goal of her career, and sophomore Laney Rouse added an assist.
The Cavaliers have an abundance of scoring threats, and they’re exciting to watch. The team’s overall speed and athleticism gives them an edge over most teams.
Schedule gets tougher
Virginia isn’t the only team that returns experience and expects a special season. West Virginia enters the season in the top 15 of the national rankings, and the Mountaineers smoked Buffalo 4-0 Thursday to open its season with an easy victory. They were efficient with their shots, turning 11 attempts into four goals.
Swanson’s team hits the road Sunday to face the Mountaineers.
West Virginia and UVa squared off twice in April, with West Virginia winning the first meeting 1-0. The second match ended in a 1-1 draw. Beating the Mountaineers proved challenging in the spring, and this season figures to provide a similar challenge.
The Wahoos eased past Richmond. West Virginia is a much better opponent than the Spiders, and the Cavaliers will need to perform well to secure a road victory.