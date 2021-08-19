Three takeaways from the Virginia women's soccer team's season-opening win over Richmond

Thursday represented the first game action for the University of Virginia’s athletic programs this fall, and the women’s soccer program started the year with a statement.

The fourth-ranked Cavaliers stomped the Richmond Spiders, winning 8-0 at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia controlled the action from the opening minutes. They recorded 32 shot attempts, while Richmond mustered just one.

It’s the second time in the past three seasons UVa has reached eight goals. The Cavaliers defeated William & Mary 8-1 in September of 2019.

UVa expects to be in the national title hunt this fall, and Thursday the Cavaliers showed why they are a top-5 team.

Here are three takeaways from the commanding win.

Cavaliers brimming with confidence

Head coach Steve Swanson spoke earlier this week about his team’s confidence after making the College Cup in the spring. The supreme self-belief was evident Thursday night.

Rebecca Jarrett, a senior forward, spent much of the pregame festivities dancing. Sometimes she danced with teammates, other times she danced alone. Regardless of who was nearby, Jarrett kept dancing.