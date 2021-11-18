Three takeaways from the Virginia women's soccer team's 2-0 win over Milwaukee in the NCAA Tournament

She’s scored at least once in six of UVa’s last seven contests and has tallied five multi-goal performances this fall.

Difference in speed

The few occasions in which Milwaukee appeared to have chances to move the ball toward UVa’s goal, the Cavaliers’ speed overwhelmed the Panthers and ruined any those potential scoring opportunities before they could start.

A noticeable example came in the first half, when UVa senior forward Alexa Spaanstra chased down a Milwaukee forward, who was dribbling the ball well ahead of Spaanstra, past midfield. But Spaanstra caught her from behind, took the ball and turned it around the other way to provide the Cavaliers with possession again.

When the Panthers passed the ball, UVa players frequently closed on those passes and didn’t allow Milwaukee much room to operate.

Milwaukee went without a shot in the opening half and managed only two shots in the second half.

Spaanstra’s quickness on offense was an issue, too, for Milwaukee. In the second half, with the Panthers worn down, Spaanstra accelerated down the right side with ball before dribbling around a few defenders as she neared the net ahead of setting up Ordoñez for her second goal of the night.