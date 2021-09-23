Three takeaways from the Virginia women's soccer team's 1-0 win over Duke

Alexa Spaanstra cut back and forth, drawing “oohs” and “aahs” from the home crowd throughout Thursday’s match. Diana Ordonez generated a standing ovation with a nifty goal. The defense drew appreciative applause.
Virginia’s Klöckner Stadium was packed with fans Thursday night, and the home crowd was treated to a clinical performance from the home team.
No. 7 UVa defeated No. 2 Duke 1-0 with a dazzling display of ball control and consistent defensive execution. Virginia improves to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play, while Duke drops to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s victory.
Impressive finishing touch from Ordonez
Ordonez is one of the best finishers in college soccer. When given enough chances, she’s almost certain to find the back of the net.
She made an athletic play to put UVa up 1-0 Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. A free kick into the box found the head of Haley Hopkins and bounced toward the front left corner of the net. It seemed like the ball could trickle away, with Duke avoiding the threat.
Instead, Ordonez came sliding in and directed the ball into the left side of the net. The home fans rose to their feet to celebrate the score, which came in the 57th minute.
It’s the ninth goal of the season for Ordonez, who came into the week tied with Boston College’s Ella Richards for most goals scored by ACC players. Ordonez, a junior, is up to 36 career goals in just 49 games. That’s good for the seventh-most goals in program history.
Another clean sheet
The Cavaliers dominated possession Thursday night, but Duke took advantage of its limited chances. The Blue Devils put together a few strong offensive sequences, coming close to scoring on a couple occasions.
UVa’s defense deserves credit for a quality outing.
Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory finished the night with three saves, and defenders Clare Constant, Lizzy Sieracki, Taulia Staude, Samar Guidry and Laney Rouse performed admirably. The Cavaliers have posted consecutive shutouts and seven this season.
Duke finished the night with nine shots, including three on goal. For a program as talented as Duke, it’s a testament to the defensive effort that the Blue Devils left Charlottesville scoreless. Thursday’s match was the first time this season Duke failed to score. The Blue Devils were averaging three goals per match prior to Thursday.
Pivotal road stretch
Virginia’s next four matches come away from Charlottesville. The Cavaliers will face N.C. State, North Carolina, Boston College and Syracuse before returning home on Oct. 17 to host Notre Dame.
It’s a lengthy road stint for the Cavaliers, who go nearly a month before competing in front of their home fans again. Thursday’s home crowd was impactful and large, as UVa faithful came out in bunches to watch the Cavaliers face the nation’s No. 2 team.
The road matches will be a test, and they could play an important factor in deciding the ACC regular-season champion.
With so many elite teams — four ACC programs are ranked in the top 10 nationally — the competition for the ACC title should be fierce. If UVa can win at least three of the four road contests, the Cavaliers should be in the mix in their final four matches to end the regular season atop the ACC.
Beating Duke on Thursday positions UVa well to contend for the ACC regular-season crown.
The upcoming road match against UNC will be particularly challenging. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 4 nationally and defeated Virginia 2-0 in the one meeting between the programs last season.