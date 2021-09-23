Three takeaways from the Virginia women's soccer team's 1-0 win over Duke

Alexa Spaanstra cut back and forth, drawing “oohs” and “aahs” from the home crowd throughout Thursday’s match. Diana Ordonez generated a standing ovation with a nifty goal. The defense drew appreciative applause.

Virginia’s Klöckner Stadium was packed with fans Thursday night, and the home crowd was treated to a clinical performance from the home team.

No. 7 UVa defeated No. 2 Duke 1-0 with a dazzling display of ball control and consistent defensive execution. Virginia improves to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play, while Duke drops to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Here are three takeaways from UVa’s victory.

Impressive finishing touch from Ordonez

Ordonez is one of the best finishers in college soccer. When given enough chances, she’s almost certain to find the back of the net.

She made an athletic play to put UVa up 1-0 Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. A free kick into the box found the head of Haley Hopkins and bounced toward the front left corner of the net. It seemed like the ball could trickle away, with Duke avoiding the threat.