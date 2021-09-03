Three takeaways from the Virginia volleyball team's five-set win over Akron

There’s a long way for UVa’s program to go as it hopes to become relevant in the ACC, but the relatively youthful team responded to Wells’ coaching style and demeanor Friday.

Shaffer headlines strong group

Sophomore outside hitter Mary Shaffer didn’t see the court much as a freshman, but she’s making an early impact in her second collegiate season. The team looked significantly better with Shaffer on the court.

When on court with Alana Walker, a Northwestern graduate transfer, the Cavaliers converted opportunities. Both players recorded respectable hitting percentages and impressive kill totals.

Shaffer headlines a group of talented young players for the Cavaliers. Freshman Brooklyn Borum, a top-25 recruit nationally according to PrepVolleyball.com, played much of the match for the Cavaliers. She struggled a bit early, but found her footing as the match went on. She played an important role for the Cavaliers in the fourth set.

Grace Turner, a senior, also impressed. Turner carried the team on a run early in the third set, energizing the crowd as UVa turned a 9-4 deficit to a 10-10 tie. The Cavaliers seemed poised to win the third set, but the Zips won the final five points to take the third set 25-22.