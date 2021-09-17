Three takeaways from the Virginia volleyball team’s two Friday wins

A raucous crowd in Memorial Gym had plenty to celebrate Friday night.
The Virginia volleyball team (6-3) defeated Bellarmine in three sets (26-24, 25-11, 26-24) Friday afternoon. In the nightcap in front of a packed gym, UVa dominated Georgetown in three sets (25-11, 25-19, 26-24).
“The crowd tonight was just freaking awesome,” head coach Shannon Wells said. “It got us through that third set when we really needed it.”
The Cavaliers played well Friday, using third-set comebacks to secure quick victories and improve to 4-1 at home this fall. Virginia trailed Georgetown 20-15 in the final set before rallying to win in consecutive sets.
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s two Friday wins.
All wins are good wins
Wells took over a Virginia program in need of a culture shift.
Through nine matches, it seems like the Cavaliers are starting to improve. Wells coaches the group hard, and the team appears to respond well to her coaching. Playing with energy and responding to coaching may seem small, but barring a miracle, Virginia won’t come close to winning the ACC this season. This year isn’t just about on-court results, but rather building a culture and laying the foundation for the future of Virginia volleyball.
Wells seems to be finding positives each week as she tries to develop the program.
“I feel like we just have a group that keeps wanting to win,” Wells said. “They keep finding ways and keep making big plays.”
Freshman Brooklyn Borum looks the part of an ACC contributor. Freshman middle blocker Abby Tadder also seems poised for a productive four years in Charlottesville. Sophomore Mary Shaffer is a clear weapon. Shaffer registered 14 kills in the win over Bellarmine and 10 kills against Georgetown.
Senior Grace Turner gives the program one of a few important veteran leaders. She rarely leaves the court, contributing in a variety of ways. Turner had eight kills, six digs and two aces in the victory over Bellarmine. She added nine kills against the Hoyas.
Graduate transfer Alana Walker plays well in the middle, offering a consistent energy on the floor and bench. Wells often praises the leadership of junior Mattison Matthews, who hasn’t played a ton this season but plays her role well and shows up ready to work each day.
Winning twice, even against lower-level competition, is good for this program. With each point, set and match won, the underclassmen seem to gain confidence. Wins might be few and far between in conference play, making every nonconference success critical this year.
“I think this team believes in themselves,” Wells said. “I think they believe in each other. They know they’re a good team, and they know they have the fight to be able to put themselves in some really good situations.”
Win or lose Saturday, the program will be off to its best start through 10 games since a 7-3 start in 2015. Virginia never won more than five of its first 10 games under previous head coach Aaron Smith.
Borum showcases athleticism
Borum, a freshman outside hitter, came to UVa as one of the better recruits in the country. PrepVolleyball.com named her the No. 23 recruit in her class.
Borum’s talent is obvious, even in warm ups. She bounces off the floor, showcasing a vertical leap that most of her teammates can’t match. She wasn’t perfect Friday, but the talent is clearly starting to translate to the collegiate level.
“Besides setting, she literally does everything on the court for us,” Wells said.
She finished Friday’s win over Bellarmine with nine kills and nine digs. She had four service errors, but the overall performance was solid. Her talent is undeniable, and Virginia fans should be excited about the youngster’s potential.
“She’s really bought into the training right now,” Wells said.
Adding a much larger crowd to the equation didn’t hurt Borum one bit. She played well Friday night against Georgetown, following up her strong showing against Bellarmine. Against Georgetown, Borum recorded seven kills and seven digs.
Competition soon improves
There’s a drastic difference between Bellarmine and a typical ACC foe. Saturday’s match with Farleigh Dickinson wraps up the team’s nonconference slate, giving way to 18 conference matches.
Virginia was predicted to finish the ACC in last place. The next few weeks should prove challenging for UVa, and it will provide insights into the team’s growth under Wells.
The Cavaliers went 0-11 in the ACC last season, failing to pick up a single victory. It’s going to be interesting to see how this team handles the grind of ACC play, given its recent struggles within the conference. Can the Cavaliers show signs of improvement?