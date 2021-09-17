Three takeaways from the Virginia volleyball team’s two Friday wins

“I think this team believes in themselves,” Wells said. “I think they believe in each other. They know they’re a good team, and they know they have the fight to be able to put themselves in some really good situations.”

Win or lose Saturday, the program will be off to its best start through 10 games since a 7-3 start in 2015. Virginia never won more than five of its first 10 games under previous head coach Aaron Smith.

Borum showcases athleticism

Borum, a freshman outside hitter, came to UVa as one of the better recruits in the country. PrepVolleyball.com named her the No. 23 recruit in her class.

Borum’s talent is obvious, even in warm ups. She bounces off the floor, showcasing a vertical leap that most of her teammates can’t match. She wasn’t perfect Friday, but the talent is clearly starting to translate to the collegiate level.

“Besides setting, she literally does everything on the court for us,” Wells said.

She finished Friday’s win over Bellarmine with nine kills and nine digs. She had four service errors, but the overall performance was solid. Her talent is undeniable, and Virginia fans should be excited about the youngster’s potential.