Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 74-69 win over Syracuse

Tight-roping foul issues to execute on D

Bennett threw his arms up in disgust when Gardner was whistled for his third foul early in the second half.

At that moment, UVa had been called for 12 fouls while Syracuse had only been called for five. And there was a distinct advantage for Syracuse in the foul department throughout on Saturday even as Jim Boeheim pleaded with officials from the Orange bench for more to go their way on seemingly almost every possession.

From start to finish, Syracuse shot 23 free throws to Virginia’s 10. The Cavs were called for 17 personal fouls compared to 12 on the Orange, and of those 12, four came in the final minute when ‘Cuse was trying to lengthen the game.

As a result, Gardner and a few of teammates were forced to play through foul trouble. He had four and so did Hoos guard Reece Beekman while Shedrick and Franklin each had three.

What was impressive for the Cavaliers, though, was that their defense didn’t suffer, they navigated the foul issues as no one fouled out and Bennett was still able to employ his strategy of making someone other than Buddy Boeheim score the ball.