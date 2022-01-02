Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 74-69 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Perhaps the 74-69 victory at Syracuse on New Year’s Day to start its three-game conference road swing is a sign that Tony Bennett’s bunch is coming together.
With a pair of transfers, two freshmen and the majority of returners in magnified roles for the first time, the initial months of Virginia’s campaign were a struggle for consistent success on offense while its defense continued to improve as players worked to become more acclimated with their newer responsibilities.
But on Saturday night, the Cavaliers complemented their good defense by shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3 against the Orange’s 2-3 zone. Those marks were each the Hoos’ best against a fellow high-major foe since their one-point loss to Iowa in late November.
Guards Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin as well as forwards Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick all reached double-figure scoring totals and made critical contributions throughout to propel UVa (8-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to its first true road win of the season in a venue that’s historically difficult to win in.
“There were some opportunities where we could’ve gotten rattled, but the guys held in there,” Bennett, the 13th-year Cavaliers coach, said.
Said longtime ‘Cuse coach Jim Boeheim: “Virginia is good. They’re smart. It’s a good team and they’ll be a difficult team the rest of the way for everybody.”
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s triumph at the Carrier Dome.
Clark’s assertiveness
The most experienced player on the Cavaliers’ roster, Clark, a senior who has played in 106 games and started 86 of them, acted like it down the stretch.
He took only three shots in the first half, but with the game on the line, he was 5-of-6 from the field in the final 20 minutes to finish with 17 points, eight assists, a block and a steal.
“He’s been in this setting,” Bennett said. “This is his fourth year playing against [Syracuse]. And … no one else has played in the Carrier Dome except for Kihei.”
The 5-foot-10 steady-hand sought opportunities to shoot the ball or drive the lane, and when it wasn’t there, he masterfully manipulated the zone to create open chances for others.
Clark’s 3 with 3:28 to go was the most pivotal basket of the contest. It extended UVa’s lead to six again and immediately answered Orange guard Buddy Boeheim’s 3 just as the Syracuse crowd began gaining energy. Clark tacked on a nifty up-and-under layup to push the Cavs to 70 and then he made one-and-one free throws with 22 seconds left for the contest’s final points, burying the Orange for good.
Tight-roping foul issues to execute on D
Bennett threw his arms up in disgust when Gardner was whistled for his third foul early in the second half.
At that moment, UVa had been called for 12 fouls while Syracuse had only been called for five. And there was a distinct advantage for Syracuse in the foul department throughout on Saturday even as Jim Boeheim pleaded with officials from the Orange bench for more to go their way on seemingly almost every possession.
From start to finish, Syracuse shot 23 free throws to Virginia’s 10. The Cavs were called for 17 personal fouls compared to 12 on the Orange, and of those 12, four came in the final minute when ‘Cuse was trying to lengthen the game.
As a result, Gardner and a few of teammates were forced to play through foul trouble. He had four and so did Hoos guard Reece Beekman while Shedrick and Franklin each had three.
What was impressive for the Cavaliers, though, was that their defense didn’t suffer, they navigated the foul issues as no one fouled out and Bennett was still able to employ his strategy of making someone other than Buddy Boeheim score the ball.
Boeheim had 27 points, but the Cavaliers doubled Boeheim often as soon as he touched the ball, having him work tirelessly to score when he tried. He shot 50 percent from the field in the second half, but the rest of the Orange combined for only eight field goals in the last 20 minutes.
“With the attention that Buddy is getting, these other guys basically played four on three,” Jim Boeheim, Buddy’s dad, said. “And we couldn’t score in four-on-three situations. They doubled him every time and … the double should help us.
“We get wide-open looks and we couldn’t score that way, so I told Buddy to take the ball and open it up. He just took it. … It’s a lot of work for him to do that.”
Franklin finds rhythm
About an hour prior to tipoff, Franklin didn’t appear the part of a shooter who had converted just two of his last 28 3-point tries over the previous six games entering Saturday.
In shoot around, he was confident and looked as if he gained a strong sense of the wide backdrop behind the net in the Orange’s home building. Franklin, the Indiana transfer and last season’s 3-point percentage leader for the Hoosiers, resembled more of that.
He made eight or nine straight from 3 during one warm-up stretch as he shifted his way around the arc. His confidence carried into game action.
Franklin sank his first two 3-point tries and added another 3 in the second half as part of a 7-of-15 performance from the field, tallying 17 points.
“It always helps when your first couple of shots go down,” he said afterward. “I’ve not been shooting it well lately, but you’re not going to come out of a shooting slump by not shooting. You’ve got to keep going, keep putting in the work and hopefully it pays off. Today, it kind of did.”
His 17 points were the third most he’s scored in a game this season. If he can build on the effectiveness he had against Syracuse and knock down jumpers from deep with a better rate like he did at his previous school, UVa’s offense will be more difficult to stop.