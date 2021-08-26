Three takeaways from the Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2-1 win over Western Michigan

He did, however, leave the match early with a bit of a limp.

Thank goodness for fans

This takeaway also applies to the first UVa women’s soccer game of the fall. It’s great to have fans back in the stands this season.

Virginia boasts a rich soccer tradition for both the men’s and women’s programs. In a typical season without COVID-19 restrictions, fans flock to Klöckner Stadium to check out the Cavaliers. It’s nice to have that back after last season.

While families and a few select others were able to attend sporting events last year, it doesn’t compare to full capacity. With students back in Charlottesville, the Thursday night crowd was raucous. Prior to the game, UVa staff members tossed t-shirts into the stands to an excited group of students.

A season ago, it was easy to hear coaches and players communicate during games. That was much more difficult Thursday, as a constant chatter ran through the stadium.

At times, fans stomped their feet and rattled the bleachers ahead of corner kicks and important moments.

When UVa took the lead in the final three minutes, the Virginia faithful roared. It’s been a while since a capacity crowd let out a joyful yell in Charlottesville.

With several other UVa athletic programs set to begin their seasons in the coming days and weeks, it’s a welcomed site to see these teams greeted by hundreds of supporters.

