Three takeaways from the Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2-1 win over Western Michigan

For the eighth consecutive season, George Gelnovatch’s team is a winner on opening night.
The Virginia men’s soccer team opened its season Thursday night against a competitive Western Michigan squad. The Cavaliers prevailed, 2-1, using a first-half goal from Leo Afonso and a clutch second-half score from Ank Nibogora to pick up the victory.
Virginia played the majority of the second half with a two-man advantage, but the Cavaliers relinquished their lead in the final 10 minutes when Western Michigan’s Aidan O’Connor found the back of the net in the 84th minute to tie the game.
Once he scored, the Broncos ran toward UVa’s bench to taunt, but the Cavaliers had the last laugh, as Nibogora’s goal in the 88th minute sealed the win.
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s season-opening victory.
Heated battle
Thursday’s game was surprisingly physical. At times, it seemed like the two sides were conference rivals.
Western Michigan’s Caden Jackman received a red card just 10 minutes into the match when he collided in the air with UVa freshman Henry Nils Orywol. The red card was awarded immediately, and Orywol stayed on the ground for an extended period of time. He eventually got up, went to the sideline and later returned to the game.
In the early moments of the second half, Western Michigan’s Philip Smith earned a pair of yellow cards and was sent off. UVa played with a two-man advantage for the final 42 minutes of the match.
After two preseason scrimmages, Thursday brought a completely different level of competitiveness. The Cavaliers and Broncos played physically before and after the whistle, with each side exchanging shoves a few times during the match.
The experience is good for UVa’s young team, which starts ACC play in two weeks. Those conference battles often feature physical play against teams with more skill than Western Michigan.
Afonso becoming a scoring threat
Leo Afonso, a sophomore forward, scored two goals in 15 games of action last season. He scored the Cavaliers’ first goal of the season Thursday, heading a ball into the back of the net in the 28th minute to give Virginia the 1-0 lead over Western Michigan.
Afonso scored four goals in two preseason scrimmages for the Cavaliers, impressing on the team’s front line. He’s not the biggest forward — Afonso is listed at just 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds — but he uses his speed and skill exceptionally well.
After falling short of expectations last season, Virginia wants to return to being an ACC and national contender. Afonso figures to play an important role in that process this fall.
He did, however, leave the match early with a bit of a limp.
Thank goodness for fans
This takeaway also applies to the first UVa women’s soccer game of the fall. It’s great to have fans back in the stands this season.
Virginia boasts a rich soccer tradition for both the men’s and women’s programs. In a typical season without COVID-19 restrictions, fans flock to Klöckner Stadium to check out the Cavaliers. It’s nice to have that back after last season.
While families and a few select others were able to attend sporting events last year, it doesn’t compare to full capacity. With students back in Charlottesville, the Thursday night crowd was raucous. Prior to the game, UVa staff members tossed t-shirts into the stands to an excited group of students.
A season ago, it was easy to hear coaches and players communicate during games. That was much more difficult Thursday, as a constant chatter ran through the stadium.
At times, fans stomped their feet and rattled the bleachers ahead of corner kicks and important moments.
When UVa took the lead in the final three minutes, the Virginia faithful roared. It’s been a while since a capacity crowd let out a joyful yell in Charlottesville.
With several other UVa athletic programs set to begin their seasons in the coming days and weeks, it’s a welcomed site to see these teams greeted by hundreds of supporters.