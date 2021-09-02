Three takeaways from the Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2-0 win over High Point

A third penalty kick in the first half was saved by High Point’s Ricardo Ceballos. While the match wasn’t nearly as physical as the meeting with Western Michigan, it was surprisingly intense yet again.

The second half featured less frustration and more socer, with the Cavaliers forcing the action and dominating most of the half despite not adding a goal.

Work in progress

Head coach George Gelnovatch stresses patience with his squad. The team is still figuring out what works and what doesn’t.

Offensively, some sequences were particularly crisp. Junior Isaiah Byrd showcased impressive speed at midfield, and freshman midfielder Nils Henry Orywol seems like he has a bright future with the Cavaliers.

UVa recorded 19 shots, while the Panthers mustered just three. The Cavaliers controlled possession, a staple of a strong Virginia program.

“I really felt like we did a good job of getting into their penalty area and drawing penalties,” Gelnovatch said.

Defensively, freshman Paul Wiese made a couple nice plays early in the match, controlling the ball in tight spaces to get the Cavaliers out of trouble. Virginia did well to limit the Panthers to two shots on goal.