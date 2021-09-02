Three takeaways from the Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2-0 win over High Point

Fans of the Virginia men’s soccer program have been treated to a pair of intense battles through the team’s first two home matches.
A 2-1 win over Western Michigan opened the season, and the Broncos entertained fans with a physical style that led to multiple red cards. On Thursday, UVa defeated High Point 2-0 in a match that saw High Point’s starting goalkeeper receive a red card in the first half.
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s win over High Point.
Heated first half
Much like Virginia’s first game of the season, Thursday’s match featured plenty of arguing with officials. High Point players strongly disagreed with a handful of calls, especially in the first half.
UVa took an early 1-0 lead on a penalty kick goal from Andreas Ueland after a High Point hand ball.
In the 36th minute, a foul was called in the box to give UVa another penalty kick. High Point’s players were adamant the call was wrong, and subsequent arguing led to a red card for Holden Trent, High Point’s starting goalkeeper.
“I love it,” Ueland said. “They can talk as much trash as they want to. It gets me fired up, it gets the boys fired up.”
Ueland buried the penalty kick, sharing a few words with High Point players after the goal. Ueland’s chirping led to a brief shoving match before both sides cooled off.
A third penalty kick in the first half was saved by High Point’s Ricardo Ceballos. While the match wasn’t nearly as physical as the meeting with Western Michigan, it was surprisingly intense yet again.
The second half featured less frustration and more socer, with the Cavaliers forcing the action and dominating most of the half despite not adding a goal.
Work in progress
Head coach George Gelnovatch stresses patience with his squad. The team is still figuring out what works and what doesn’t.
Offensively, some sequences were particularly crisp. Junior Isaiah Byrd showcased impressive speed at midfield, and freshman midfielder Nils Henry Orywol seems like he has a bright future with the Cavaliers.
UVa recorded 19 shots, while the Panthers mustered just three. The Cavaliers controlled possession, a staple of a strong Virginia program.
“I really felt like we did a good job of getting into their penalty area and drawing penalties,” Gelnovatch said.
Defensively, freshman Paul Wiese made a couple nice plays early in the match, controlling the ball in tight spaces to get the Cavaliers out of trouble. Virginia did well to limit the Panthers to two shots on goal.
There were also less-than-stellar moments for the Wahoos. At one point in the first half, Ueland passed the ball backward toward UVa’s goal. Nobody was near the pass, leading to a High Point transition opportunity. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, goalkeeper Holden Brown made a save to keep the Panthers off the board.
It’s still early in the season, and UVa occasionally looks like a young team working in new players. Finding increased consistency will be a goal for Virginia in coming weeks, although Gelnovatch was largely happy with the showing.
“Just a good performance,” Gelnovatch said.
Upcoming test a good one
UVa possessed superior talent to Western Michigan and High Point, its first two opponents this fall.
Maryland, however, is one of the better teams in the country. The Terrapins are ranked 11th nationally, and they entered the season expected to contend for the Big Ten title.
Virginia meets Maryland on Monday at 6 p.m. at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The match will provide a much better view of where UVa stands in the national landscape than either of the team’s first two contests.
“We’re on a good flow right now, a couple wins at home now,” Ueland said. “We’re ready to get on the road and keep that winning streak.”