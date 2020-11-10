Three takeaways from the Virginia men’s basketball team's schedule release

UNC checks in at No. 16 and features one of the top frontcourts in the country. Garrison Brooks enters the season as a likely double-double machine, and Jay Huff and Francisco Caffaro need to perform well down low for Virginia to beat the Tar Heels.

Florida State, led by senior guard M.J. Walker and freshman Scottie Barnes, features a typical Florida State roster of athletic players with tremendous length. The Seminoles sit at No. 21 in the preseason top 25, but could certainly find themselves higher in the rankings come February.

Duke enters the season as the only ACC team other than Virginia in the preseason top 10. The Blue Devils earn the No. 9 spot in the preseason poll and possess one of the top freshmen classes in all of college basketball.

UVa, Duke, Florida State and North Carolina are expected to compete for the top spot in the ACC this season. UVa’s three-game stretch in February could play a major role in the team’s chances of winning the regular-season title. Going 2-1 or 3-0 over the stretch would be a solid accomplishment, while also bolstering the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament resume as they seek out a top seed.

Tough back half