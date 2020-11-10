Three takeaways from the Virginia men’s basketball team's schedule release

At long last, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s 27-game schedule was released Tuesday, giving fans something to discuss with two weeks until the start of the regular season.
The Cavaliers begin their elongated national title defense against Maine on Nov. 25. The season ends on March 6 at Louisville. In between, the Cavaliers play 25 games of varying difficulty and excitement.
Matchups with Michigan State and Villanova headline the nonconference schedule, while a challenging stretch near Valentine’s Day could determine Virginia’s chances at winning the ACC regular-season title.
Here are three takeaways from UVa’s schedule:
Ideal nonconference schedule
Virginia wants to contend for a national title this season, and its nonconference schedule helps make that a reality. UVa’s seven-game out-of-conference schedule includes three measuring stick games and four very winnable contests.
The season opener against Maine on Nov. 25 puts the Cavaliers against a team it beat 46-26 a season ago. The Cavaliers should win big, allowing them to play different players and get a feel for how the rotation may play out later in the season.
Facing Florida two days later poses a challenge for the Cavaliers, but it’s not the toughest nonconference test. It gives the Wahoos a chance to play a quality opponent, but they won’t necessarily need a perfect showing to beat the Gators.
After facing a quality Florida team, the Cavaliers return home for a pair of winnable games. They play Saint Francis and Kent State. Again, these games offer the Cavaliers a chance to tinker with their rotation.
Five days after playing Kent State, Virginia welcomes Michigan State to town for a marquee matchup in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That game will test UVa on both ends of the floor, giving them a chance to see how adjustments from the first four games translate against a top-15 caliber squad.
After a game with William & Mary and the opening ACC game at Wake Forest, UVa concludes its nonconference slate in a massive showdown against Villanova at Madison Square Garden. Both teams enter the year in the top 5 of the AP’s preseason poll.
Overall, the nonconference slate gives Virginia a chance to prove its one of the best teams in the nation. It also gives Tony Bennett and the coaching staff a shot to try out different lineups against lesser foes. The seven-game nonconference slate is just about perfect for what UVa needs in 2020.
Key stretch in ACC title chase
A week in February seems destined to play a major role in the ACC regular season title chase. Virginia hosts North Carolina on Feb. 13 before traveling to Florida State on Feb. 15 and playing at Duke on Feb. 20.
The stretch includes UVa’s only three ACC games against foes in the AP poll’s preseason top 25 rankings.
UNC checks in at No. 16 and features one of the top frontcourts in the country. Garrison Brooks enters the season as a likely double-double machine, and Jay Huff and Francisco Caffaro need to perform well down low for Virginia to beat the Tar Heels.
Florida State, led by senior guard M.J. Walker and freshman Scottie Barnes, features a typical Florida State roster of athletic players with tremendous length. The Seminoles sit at No. 21 in the preseason top 25, but could certainly find themselves higher in the rankings come February.
Duke enters the season as the only ACC team other than Virginia in the preseason top 10. The Blue Devils earn the No. 9 spot in the preseason poll and possess one of the top freshmen classes in all of college basketball.
UVa, Duke, Florida State and North Carolina are expected to compete for the top spot in the ACC this season. UVa’s three-game stretch in February could play a major role in the team’s chances of winning the regular-season title. Going 2-1 or 3-0 over the stretch would be a solid accomplishment, while also bolstering the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament resume as they seek out a top seed.
Tough back half
The back half of Virginia’s ACC schedule looks significantly harder than the first 10 conference games. Six of UVa’s final 10 games come away from Charlottesville, and the Cavaliers face Louisville twice in addition to the three-game stretch against North Carolina, Florida State and Duke.
A road matchup with Georgia Tech before the UNC contest lurks as a potential upset. The Yellow Jackets performed well against the Wahoos in Atlanta last season, and they return one of the best backcourts in the conference. They may make the Big Dance this season.
Playing Louisville on the road to end the season poses a stiff test. The Cardinals should enter the season as a team projected to finish in the top half of the ACC. A few preseason injuries might dampen expectations in November, but by March, a healthy Louisville team could be one of the best in the entire conference.
A strong start to ACC play seems critical for the Wahoos, who will face major challenges in the final 10 games.
