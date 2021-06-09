Three takeaways from the Virginia baseball team's run to the Columbia Regional championship

Virginia’s freshman with an oversized batting helmet and MLB dreams is supremely confident. The Cavaliers will need his defense and batting as the postseason moves forward.

If things go according to plan, they won’t need his pitching.

Back on track

Not only is Virginia in an NCAA Super Regional after a 4-12 start in ACC play, but the Cavaliers also are in their first Super Regional since 2015. Virginia won the national championship that season, and it seemed like the program would remain an elite college baseball group after the championship.

“Many of these guys that are juniors, seniors, fifth years, they committed to this team after we won a national championship … these guys believed that they could come to the University of Virginia and have those opportunities,” O’Connor said.

The last few seasons didn’t quite turn out how UVa players hoped.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2019 and losing out on the opportunity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia program was failing to meet its standard from the previous decade. This year’s team has hit the mark of previous teams, once again making UVa relevant in June.

“They’ve been working,” O’Connor said. “They’ve been waiting. It hasn’t quite went our way for a couple years but they hung in there and this is the team that was able to get to an NCAA Regional and now win it, and we’ll see what happens this weekend.”

