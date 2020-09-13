Three takeaways from the UVa women’s soccer team’s win over Virginia Tech

The six month streak without University of Virginia sports finally ended Saturday night when the women’s soccer program beat Virginia Tech 3-1 in a dominant performance.

Steve Swanson’s club looked anything but rusty after a preseason without scrimmages, scoring within the first 10 minutes of the match to take control. The Cavaliers seemed poised to post a shutout victory until Emily Gray converted on a late penalty kick for the Hokies.

Regardless, UVa looked the part of an ACC title contender for most of the night. It was a positive return to action.

“Overall, there’s a lot of things good that we can take away from the game,” Swanson said. “The best part is that we played. I think everybody, including the coaches, you tend to take that for granted until something like this happens. You realize, ‘Wow, this is what we love to do.’”

While the match counts as a nonconference game due to a few ACC scheduling tweaks this fall, the Wahoos are off to a good start in their 11-game slate. They’re happy to be back on the field, and the team looked good despite Swanson wanting to see improved fitness as the season progresses.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s action.

Ordonez back at it