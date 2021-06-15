Three takeaways from the Columbia Super Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Matt Wyatt had a good feeling when Kyle Teel’s go-ahead grand slam left the bat.

“Watching a lot of his home runs, you can kind of tell,” Wyatt said. “When he hits it, he hits it.”

Teel caught all of a 2-2 breaking ball Monday afternoon in South Carolina. The ninth home run of his freshman season pulled Virginia ahead of Dallas Baptist 5-2 in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the Columbia Super Regional.

With Wyatt dealing on the mound, the three-run lead proved to be more than enough. The Cavaliers won 5-2 and punched their ticket to Omaha.

While Teel’s home run will be the play that lives in Virginia baseball history, there were plenty of other moments and reason why the Cavaliers' season will continue in Omaha. Here are three takeaways from UVa’s super regional success.

Cardiac Cavs

Teel’s seventh-inning grand slam was just the latest example of a strong late-game performance by UVa.