Three takeaways from the ACC's new 3-5-5 football scheduling model

This fall will be the last for Atlantic and Coastal Divisions in the ACC.

On Tuesday morning, the conference announced its plan for a new scheduling format, which will begin in 2023 and eliminate divisional play. The fresh 3-5-5 model gives every ACC team three opponents to match up with annually while facing the other 10 league members once at home and once on the road during a four-year cycle.

All 14 teams will compete under the same standings and the top two finishers for conference winning percentage earn a berth to the ACC championship game each year.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said.

Virginia’s three primary opponents are Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

In 2023, the first year of implementation for the format, the Cavaliers are slated to host Duke, Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Virginia Tech and travel to Boston College, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina.

“I am excited to compete under the new scheduling model,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said. “I am very grateful that our student-athletes will have an opportunity to experience a game day environment at every other institution in the ACC.”

Added Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams: “The new model creates several enhancements for ACC football, which will be beneficial to the league, our student-athletes and our fans.”

With the change official — news of a potential scheduling model switch was reported in May at the league’s spring meetings — here are a few takeaways as it relates to UVa and its outlook with future ACC slates.

Keeping regular rivalries

Of the three protected opponents for the Cavaliers, two are rivals and foes that Virginia has extensive history with.

UVa and UNC have met 126 times in the ‘South’s Oldest Rivalry,’ one that dates back to 1892 while the Hoos and the Hokies have squared off on 103 occasions, making the Commonwealth Clash the state’s most anticipated college football game each year.

So, seeing the Tar Heels and the Hokies appear on the list of UVa’s annual opponents, shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The only one that qualifies as an outlier is Louisville, a squad the Cavaliers have faced just 10 times in their history with eight coming since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014.

But of those eight conference encounters, five were decided by seven points or fewer, so the games between UVa and Louisville have been competitive and that includes last year’s 34-33 win for the Cavaliers at Cardinal Stadium. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grant Misch with 22 seconds left evened the score and an extra point won it for the Hoos to cap a rally in which they outscored Louisville 21-3 in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.

UVa is tabbed in 2023 and 2025 to host Virginia Tech and go to Louisville and North Carolina, and in 2024 and 2026 to welcome the Cardinals and the Tar Heels and travel to the Hokies.

Long-awaited road date appears right away

The last time the Cavaliers trekked to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., starters in the game included Morgan Moses and Rodney McLeod for UVa and Anthony Castonzo and Luke Kuechly for Boston College.

Considering, Castonzo and Kuechly have retired from terrific NFL careers and Moses and McLeod are longtime pro vets at this point, that clash on Nov. 20, 2010 seems very long ago.

Since then, UVa and Boston College have only played twice — due to the Cavaliers residing in the Coastal Division and the Eagles residing in the Atlantic Division — and both games happened in Charlottesville.

It’s been more than a decade since UVa played at BC, and one of the benefits of the new scheduling model, as mentioned by Phillips and Elliott, is there will longer be lulls like that one without trips to a particular place anymore.

The ACC has the Cavaliers heading to Boston College in 2023.

Elliott’s return to Clemson is on the calendar

With Tuesday’s release, the ACC also revealed the season of Elliott’s first trip to Clemson as an opposing head coach — assuming he’s still at the helm of the Hoos in 2024 when UVa plays at Clemson for the first time since 2020.

Elliott played for the Tigers and spent 11 seasons as an assistant for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, including the last seven as Swinney’s offensive coordinator. Elliott helped Clemson capture a pair of national championship and make six College Football Playoff appearances.

