Three takeaways from the 2023 Virginia baseball schedule release

Off of a second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Virginia baseball program embarks on its 20th season under coach Brian O’Connor this February.

The Cavaliers announced their 2023 schedule on Tuesday morning. They’ll open their campaign at the UNC-Wilmington tournament, beginning Feb. 17 and their home opener in Charlottesville is set for Feb. 21 against Longwood.

UVa will play Atlantic Coast Conference home series with Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh, Duke and Louisville, and league road series at North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

Here are three takeaways from the slate:

Brutal ACC start

The Hoos, after last year’s 39-19 finish and trip to the Greenville Regional, weren’t done any favors out of the gate by ACC schedule-makers.

Three of UVa’s first four series are away from home, including its first against UNC in Chapel Hill (March 10-12) and N.C. State in Raleigh (March 17-19). The Cavaliers swept the Tar Heels in the two sides’ series last year, which included an on-the-edge-of-the-seat 4-2 victory on a Friday night while using a go-ahead run in the seventh inning and an insurance run in the eighth before a dramatic seven-run rally in the 10th inning capped by former two-way standout Devin Ortiz’s walk-off grand slam the next day.

UNC didn’t let that three-game setback in Charlottesville deter the rest of its year, though. The Tar Heels rattled off 15 wins in its next 17 games while capturing the ACC Tournament championship before hosting and winning the Chapel Hill Regional. They return good talent, too, like right-handed pitcher Max Carlson, who went 4-3 with 88 strikeouts over 77.2 innings pitched.

N.C. State was the runner-up to UNC at the ACC Tournament, but the Wolfpack and the Cavaliers never met last year. After trekking to N.C. State, UVa returns home only to be met by perennial contender Florida State (March 24-26), which was also a regional-bound club a season ago and knocked off UVa, 13-3 in eight innings, in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte. The Seminoles' new coach is Link Jarrett, the former Notre Dame coach that led the Irish to College World Series last season.

The early, brutal ACC stretch ends with rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg (March 31-April 2) after the Hokies took two of three from the Cavaliers at Disharoon Park last spring.

Plenty of in-state matchups

O’Connor and the Cavaliers always do a nice job of locking in dates with in-state opponents, and this year is no different.

On top of the ACC series with the Hokies, UVa will play mid-week games with nine other programs that call the Commonwealth home.

The Cavaliers’ home-opening game is against Longwood, and a week later the Hoos host VMI (Feb. 28). Others UVa has single-day home dates with are William & Mary (March 7), Old Dominion (March 28), Richmond (April 11), James Madison (May 3) and Radford (May 10). UVa is scheduled to play home-and-home series with Liberty (at LU on April 4, vs. LU on April 25) and VCU (at VCU on April 18, vs. VCU on May 2).

Both Liberty and VCU each reached regionals last spring. This spring, JMU will play as a member of the Sun Belt Conference for the first time and Radford has a new coach — Alex Guerra, a former JMU assistant.

Interesting opening-weekend field

At the UNC-Wilmington tournament to start the season, UVa will encounter three mid-major programs — UNC-W, Ohio and Navy — and it’s a competitive field.

The host Seahawks are usually one of the top teams in the Colonial Athletic Association each spring. They haven’t had a losing season since 1998, and though, they missed out on the NCAA Tournament last year while tallying a 31-24 record, they’re a frequent participant of the event.

Ohio is coming off a 29-24 season and Navy will be the only squad in the field that didn’t have a winning record last year. The Midshipmen went 19-26.