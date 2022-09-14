Three takeaways from the 2022-23 Virginia women's basketball schedule

The week began with the release of Virginia’s nonconference schedule on Monday, and by Wednesday, the Cavaliers had their full 2022-23 slate.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its entire women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday morning. UVa opens ACC competition at Duke on Dec. 21 and that’s the start of three of its first four league games away from John Paul Jones Arena on the heels of a home-friendly, non-league calendar.

Here are takeaways from the Cavaliers’ schedule:

Anticipated debuts

First-year Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will lead her Hoos onto the court for the first time for regular season game action in their season-opening meeting with George Washington at 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 as part of a hoops doubleheader at JPJ. Later that evening, the men host North Carolina Central in their season opener.

Agugua-Hamilton, who previously held the same job at Missouri State, has spent the offseason teaching her beliefs to players and implementing her tactics, and the tilt with the Colonials gives the Cavaliers the chance to show off how they’ve developed under her guidance since her hiring. She led the Lady Bears to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

And while Agugua-Hamilton is new to the Charlottesville community, fans will also be reintroduced to former William Monroe High School star Sam Brunelle on that opening afternoon.

She began her college career at Notre Dame, but transferred to UVa shortly following Agugua-Hamilton’s arrival. Brunelle was a 2019 McDonald’s All-American and the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia. She averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game over 80 contests with the Irish.

Hokies highlight competitive ACC slate

Of the eight qualifiers last year for the NCAA Tournament from the ACC, three — rival Virginia Tech, North Carolina and N.C. State — appear twice each on UVa’s schedule. The Cavaliers will play all eight 2021 postseason-bound clubs, but are tabbed to be matched in home-and-homes with the Hokies, Tar Heels and Wolfpack.

Commonwealth Clash contests will be played on Jan. 5 in Blacksburg and on Jan. 29 at UVa. The Hokies were 23-10 a year ago and trounced the Cavaliers twice by a combined 46 points. Virginia Tech has won four of the last five in the series.

N.C. State is one of the sport’s elites, having went into the NCAA Tournament last March as the No. 3 overall seed and the top seed in the Bridgeport Region. UVa travels to Raleigh on Jan. 8 and the Wolfpack visit the Hoos on Feb. 12.

Another intriguing matchup with an opponent to reach the tournament last season for the Hoos comes Jan. 19 when they host Florida State. In the First Four, Agugua-Hamilton’s Missouri State squad knocked out the Seminoles, 61-50, to move into the first round.

Noteworthy reunions

Both marquee transfers Agugua-Hamilton landed earlier this offseason will have the chance to square off with their former teams.

The Irish welcome back Brunelle and the Cavaliers to South Bend for a Jan. 22 encounter.

Additionally, Minnesota transfer Alexia Smith will face the Golden Gophers when they’re in town for the Cavalier Classic on Thanksgiving weekend. Smith played in 52 games over the last two seasons for them.

UVa and Minnesota open the event with a 2 p.m. bout on Nov. 26. The Cavaliers play against East Carolina (Nov. 27) in the showcase as well.