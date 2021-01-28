Three takeaways from the 2021 Virginia football schedule release

With the schedule now released, here are three takeaways from Virginia’s schedule:

Bronco vs. BYU

Bronco Mendenhall maintained for years he didn’t want to play BYU during his UVa coaching tenure. Even with the teams scheduled to play in 2019 when he took the UVa job in 2015, Mendenhall said as he left BYU that he had no intention of ever playing against the Cougars.

“Whenever it is, if it’s up to me, I don’t want that to happen because this is the place that shaped and had such an influence on my life that I don’t see how that can happen, and I hope it doesn’t,” Mendenhall said in 2015.

The game against BYU was moved back to the 2021 season five years ago, and while Mendenhall has made clear he doesn’t want to play the game, the game remains on Virginia’s schedule.

By all accounts, the game will happen.

“I commit more than just like the professional part when I coach, and there’s just something that is really challenging about then playing against a place where you’ve kind of given more than just the professional part and so I didn’t want to,” Mendenhall said on his radio show this December.