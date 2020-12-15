Three takeaways from the 2020 Virginia football season

“I want to protect player privacy, but I would bet it was 10 [or] under,” Pugh said of the total number of student-athletes who tested positive for the virus.

The number is impressive, as other programs dealt with much larger outbreaks. Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock addressed the media Tuesday, sharing that about 75% of the Hokies’ football roster contracted COVID-19 at some point.

UVa did well to keep its numbers low, emphasizing mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing. The players followed the protocols well by most accounts, which allowed for limited positive cases within the team and coaching staff.

“It’s easier to not go to the extent that we did, but I and we made a promise when we met with all the players’ parents, and we met with them, I don’t know, one or two or three times,” Mendenhall said. “I promised we’ll do everything we could for health and player safety.”

The efforts paid off with respectable results, especially given the risk of playing a contact sport during the pandemic.

Armstrong is a worthy successor

On the gridiron, Brennan Armstrong stepped up.