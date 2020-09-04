Three takeaways from the 2020 ACC football preseason poll

Virginia football players and coaches woke up Friday morning with just over two weeks to prepare for the Virginia Tech game.
By 9:15 a.m., a few of them might’ve felt additional motivation ahead of the Commonwealth Cup.
ACC media members picked the Cavaliers to finish ninth in the 15-team ACC this fall, and zero UVa players made the preseason All-ACC team.
Given the strength of the league, especially with the addition of Notre Dame, the results don’t come as a major shock. Bryce Perkins, Joe Reed and Bryce Hall, key contributors on last year's Coastal Division championship team, find themselves competing in NFL training camps this fall.
UVa hopes Brennan Armstrong fills the quarterback role as successfully as Perkins did during his two seasons in Charlottesville. He’ll need players to step up at running back and wide receiver, but the left-handed quarterback can rely on the most experienced offensive line of the Bronco Mendenhall era.
With two weeks until the start of UVa’s season and the ACC preseason poll announced, let’s dive into what the poll means for the Wahoos entering the year.
Middle of season key
Using the predicted order of finish as a guide, the middle of the season seems critical to determining Virginia’s ACC finish. In its fifth, sixth and seventh ACC games, UVa faces Miami, North Carolina and Louisville.
The Hurricanes, with new quarterback D’Eriq King, are predicted to finish sixth in the league. North Carolina and quarterback Sam Howell are predicted to finish third in the league, and Louisville slides in at No. 4 with its dynamic offense led by quarterback Micale Cunningham.
For UVa to make the ACC Championship Game for the second consecutive season, the Wahoos need to perform well in that three-week stretch, especially defensively. Miami tight end Brevin Jordan earned All-ACC Preseason honors, as did UNC wide receiver Dazz Newsome and Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
The skill position players on those three teams are dynamic, and UVa’s secondary needs to be at its best for the Cavaliers to pick up victories. On the plus side, the UNC and Louisville games come at Scott Stadium. Even with limited attendance — currently there’s a maximum capacity of 1,000 people at UVa home games — no required travel provides a bonus for the Wahoos.
Strength in numbers
No UVa players earned preseason honors, but that doesn’t mean the Cavaliers don’t return high-level individuals. At linebacker, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Charles Snowden, Noah Taylor or Zane Zandier finish the 2020 season on All-ACC teams.
All three players help make up one of the best linebacker groups in the conference.
Virginia also returns its starting offensive line from the 2019 Orange Bowl. Despite the lack of marquee names, UVa’s coaches feel confident in the group. After missing last season with an injury, Penn State transfer Alex Gellerstedt joins the fray at the position.
At quarterback, UVa likes Armstrong. It also added Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson, who is expected to back up Armstrong. He may also see the field in a wildcat role or at a position like wide receiver or tight end, should UVa decide to use his athleticism at other positions during what’s likely going to be an unusual season. Third-string options Lindell Stone and Ira Armstead draw consistent praise from Mendenhall as well.
In the secondary, UVa lacks a player of Bryce Hall’s caliber, but De’Vante Cross, Nick Grant, Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson possess meaningful experience. D’Angelo Amos comes to UVa after a few seasons playing safety for James Madison.
Even options on special teams the Wahoos boast experience as kicker Brian Delaney and punter Nash Griffin return. Amos performed at an FCS All-American level as a punt returner at JMU, and Towson transfer Shane Simpson was one of the best kickoff returners at the FCS level when healthy.
Virginia’s 2019 squad featured big-name players like Perkins, Reed and Hall.
While the 2020 team doesn’t feature as many household names, the Cavaliers possess the depth and experience to win games, even if players don’t bring home individual accolades.
Stacked ACC
UVa made the ACC Championship Game a season ago and played in the Orange Bowl. Despite returning its offensive line and most of its defense, the Cavaliers were picked to finish ninth in the ACC preseason poll. There’s a case to be made that the Wahoos are underrated, but the preseason selection doesn’t feel outlandish.
Clemson enters the season as arguably the best team in the nation. Notre Dame and North Carolina are both expected to be top-25 caliber teams.
Outside of those three teams, the ACC features a collection of competitive teams. Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech, Florida State and UVa should all be competitive teams this fall. If Pitt can find ways to move the football, its defense should keep most games close.
Even teams toward the bottom half of the predicted league standings like Wake Forest have reasons for optimism. The Demon Deacons put two players on the All-ACC preseason team.
Quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Ian Book and Sam Howell are among the top passers in the country.
UVa’s linebackers are among the ACC’s best, yet none earned spots on the All-ACC team.
The talent level across the conference entering the 2020 season seems more widespread than a season ago. It’s a great season for a schedule comprised of almost entirely conference action.
