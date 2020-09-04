Three takeaways from the 2020 ACC football preseason poll

Using the predicted order of finish as a guide, the middle of the season seems critical to determining Virginia’s ACC finish. In its fifth, sixth and seventh ACC games, UVa faces Miami, North Carolina and Louisville.

The Hurricanes, with new quarterback D’Eriq King, are predicted to finish sixth in the league. North Carolina and quarterback Sam Howell are predicted to finish third in the league, and Louisville slides in at No. 4 with its dynamic offense led by quarterback Micale Cunningham.

For UVa to make the ACC Championship Game for the second consecutive season, the Wahoos need to perform well in that three-week stretch, especially defensively. Miami tight end Brevin Jordan earned All-ACC Preseason honors, as did UNC wide receiver Dazz Newsome and Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

The skill position players on those three teams are dynamic, and UVa’s secondary needs to be at its best for the Cavaliers to pick up victories. On the plus side, the UNC and Louisville games come at Scott Stadium. Even with limited attendance — currently there’s a maximum capacity of 1,000 people at UVa home games — no required travel provides a bonus for the Wahoos.

Strength in numbers