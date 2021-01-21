Three stats to better understand the UVa men’s basketball team’s start to the season

The Virginia men’s basketball team began ACC play after a 23-point blowout loss to Gonzaga. Through five conference games, Virginia looks much improved, in part due to better play and in part due to not facing a team of Gonzaga’s caliber.
Even with the dip in competition, Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC) appears headed in the right direction. Adjustments on both ends of the floor led to improved performance throughout ACC play, with the growth culminating in an 85-50 win at Clemson the last time Tony Bennett’s team took the court for a game.
Everything seemed to go right for the Cavaliers, who have won all five of their ACC games by at least nine points.
“We’ve taken some really good strides since that game, and it’s been showing,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser said. “We are undefeated in the conference right now. We just got to keep sticking with it in practice and stick to the grind and hopefully we can keep winning.”
The team opened the year with a 35-point win over Towson. Its most recent game was also a 35-point victory. In between, the Cavaliers have faced plenty of ups and downs.
To better understand this UVa team through five conference games and 11 games overall, let’s take a closer look at three key stats.
1. Virginia is undefeated when it posts a positive assist-to-turnover ratio
When UVa finishes a game with more assists than turnovers, it wins. The Cavaliers are a perfect 9-0 when dishing out more assists than turnovers.
Virginia recorded more turnovers than assists in its two losses. Against Gonzaga, UVa committed a season-high 15 turnovers. While the Cavaliers still racked up 14 assists in the 23-point loss, the 15 turnovers played an important role in the team’s blowout loss to the No. 1 team in the country. Giving away 15 possessions isn’t a solid plan to defeat a team as explosive as Gonzaga.
Fortunately for UVa, it’s been one of the best assist-to-turnover teams in college basketball. Through Wednesday’s games, UVa ranked fifth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.71 assists to every turnover.
Much of the passing success stems from the team’s two point guards. Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman, the team’s primary ball handlers, have 70 assists to just 31 turnovers.
“I don’t think you can go wrong having two good decision makers on the floor,” Bennett said. “Malcolm Brogdon, London Perrantes. Ty Jerome, Kihei Clark. I just think at times that’s good, as long as they can hold their own defensively and take turns handling the ball.”
The duo of Beekman and Clark looks sound on both ends, leading to impressive assist totals for the entire unit. The team recorded 22 assists in its 85-50 victory over Clemson on Saturday.
2. Virginia is creeping closer to 40% 3-point shooting
Subpar shooting served as the offensive storyline for much of last season. UVa played stellar defense, but the Cavaliers failed to make 3-point shots with any regularity.
Tomas Woldetensae stepped up as a shooter last season, and Clark showed flashes, but the team ranked among the worst in the country for most of the season from beyond the 3-point line. As a team, UVa shot 30% from 3-point range last season.
This season’s shooting paints a different picture.
After making 10 or more 3-pointers in just two games all of last season, the Cavaliers have reached that mark four times through 11 games this season. Twice Virginia has knocked down 15 3-pointers in a game, including Saturday’s win at Clemson.
“To shoot that way is something that you’d love to bottle and take with you everywhere,” Bennett said.
The team shoots 38.5% from 3-point range, a dramatic increase from last season and quite close to the team’s 39.4% mark when it won the national title in 2018-19. Five UVa players, all with at least 20 shots from beyond the arc, shoot at least 35% from 3-point range.
A season after being a subpar shooting group, the Wahoos possess a handful of deadly 3-point threats.
3. The Cavaliers rank 24th nationally in scoring margin
The offense improved from a season ago, and while the defense remains a work in progress, it’s still one of the best units in the country. UVa ranks ninth in defensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Cavaliers allow 59.4 points per game, the ninth-best mark in college basketball.
While UVa’s slow tempo plays a role in the low point totals allowed, the defense has shown impressive flashes. Outside of Gonzaga, every UVa opponent has scored fewer than 60 points, and they’ve held two ACC opponents to 50 points or fewer. Six of UVa’s opponents have shot under 40% from the field.
“I think we’re doing a good job defensively,” Clark said after holding Boston College to 49 points on Jan. 9, “and I think we can just ramp it up a little bit more and just get a little better.”
Improved offense and solid defense helps the Cavaliers rank 24th nationally in scoring margin despite a 23-point loss to Gonzaga on their resume. On average, UVa outscores opponents by 14.1 points per game.
Offensively, UVa looks much improved from a season ago. Defensively, the newcomers are making strides. The combination results in on-court success, as illustrated by the team’s 35-point win at Clemson the last time it took the floor.