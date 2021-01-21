Three stats to better understand the UVa men’s basketball team’s start to the season

The Virginia men’s basketball team began ACC play after a 23-point blowout loss to Gonzaga. Through five conference games, Virginia looks much improved, in part due to better play and in part due to not facing a team of Gonzaga’s caliber.

Even with the dip in competition, Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC) appears headed in the right direction. Adjustments on both ends of the floor led to improved performance throughout ACC play, with the growth culminating in an 85-50 win at Clemson the last time Tony Bennett’s team took the court for a game.

Everything seemed to go right for the Cavaliers, who have won all five of their ACC games by at least nine points.

“We’ve taken some really good strides since that game, and it’s been showing,” Virginia forward Sam Hauser said. “We are undefeated in the conference right now. We just got to keep sticking with it in practice and stick to the grind and hopefully we can keep winning.”

The team opened the year with a 35-point win over Towson. Its most recent game was also a 35-point victory. In between, the Cavaliers have faced plenty of ups and downs.

To better understand this UVa team through five conference games and 11 games overall, let’s take a closer look at three key stats.