Three-star running back verbally commits to Virginia football team

Xavier Brown, a three-star running back from Kentucky, verbally committed to join the Virginia football team’s 2022 recruiting class Thursday.

Brown announced the decision at his high school, Lexington Christian Academy. The announcement also streamed live online.

The future Wahoo became emotional after revealing his decision with family members seated next to him on stage. He briefly broke down in tears as he took the microphone and spoke to those in attendance.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out here today,” Brown said. “It really means a lot to me and my family. Everybody here played a big part in this decision and who I am today.”

The running back becomes the 11th member of the UVa football team’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s the first running back in the group and the first player from Kentucky in the class.

Brown, who is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds by 24/7 Sports, possesses good speed and toughness at the running back position. He’s an aggressive runner capable of running through contact.