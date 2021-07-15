Three-star running back, defensive lineman verbally commit to Virginia football team

Bronco Mendenhall and UVa football added a pair of verbal commitments Thursday.

Xavier Brown, a three-star running back from Kentucky, verbally committed to join UVa football’s 2022 recruiting class Thursday afternoon. A few hours later, in-state defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos announced his decision to join the Wahoos.

UVa’s 2022 recruiting class has 12 verbal commitments after Thursday’s news. Brown is the first running back and Kentucky native to join the group.

Brown announced his decision at his high school, Lexington Christian Academy. The announcement also streamed live online. The future Wahoo became emotional after revealing his decision with family members seated next to him on stage. He briefly broke down in tears as he took the microphone and spoke to those in attendance.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out here today,” Brown said. “It really means a lot to me and my family. Everybody here played a big part in this decision and who I am today.”

The running back becomes the 11th member of UVa football’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s the first running back in the group and the first player from Kentucky in the class.