Three-star running back, defensive lineman verbally commit to Virginia football team

Bronco Mendenhall and UVa football added a pair of verbal commitments Thursday.
Xavier Brown, a three-star running back from Kentucky, verbally committed to join UVa football’s 2022 recruiting class Thursday afternoon. A few hours later, in-state defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos announced his decision to join the Wahoos.
UVa’s 2022 recruiting class has 12 verbal commitments after Thursday’s news. Brown is the first running back and Kentucky native to join the group.
Brown announced his decision at his high school, Lexington Christian Academy. The announcement also streamed live online. The future Wahoo became emotional after revealing his decision with family members seated next to him on stage. He briefly broke down in tears as he took the microphone and spoke to those in attendance.
“I just want to thank everybody for coming out here today,” Brown said. “It really means a lot to me and my family. Everybody here played a big part in this decision and who I am today.”
The running back becomes the 11th member of UVa football’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s the first running back in the group and the first player from Kentucky in the class.
Brown, who is listed at 5-feet-11-inches and 180 pounds by 24/7 Sports, possesses good speed and toughness at the running back position. He’s an aggressive runner capable of running through contact.
Perhaps most notable, however, is his versatility. His high school film features several instances of Brown lining up outside at wide receiver. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands in space, and he runs crisp routes as receiving threat.
UVa wasn’t the only school coveting Brown’s ability. The all-purpose back also received notable scholarship offers from Boston College, Liberty, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to Rivals.
As for Burgos, he’s considered an edge rusher and defensive end prospect for the Cavaliers. The Chesterfield, Virginia, native also had offers from Army, Navy and West Virginia, according to 24/7 Sports. The recruiting-based site says Burgos received an offer from the Cavaliers on June 25.
Listed at 6-feet-4-inches tall and 235 pounds, Burgos possesses good size off the edge. He boasts good speed and often shows impressive effort. His high school highlight tape features numerous plays defined by consistent effort and energy as he tracks down running backs or quarterbacks over the duration of a play.
Burgos becomes the third in-state player to join UVa’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s one of two defensive line prospects in the class.