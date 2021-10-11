Three-star receiver from New York verbally commits to UVa football team’s 2022 class

Sean Wilson, a three-star wide receiver from New York, verbally committed to the Virginia football program Monday morning. Wilson announced the news via an Instagram Live video.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Wilson fits what UVa looks for in an outside wide receiver. The Cavaliers love size on the outside, which is why they’ve started to recruit athletes like Lavel Davis Jr. and Malachi Fields.

The team’s 2022 recruiting class also includes a verbal commitment from Dakota Twitty. He stands at 6-5 and is listed by 24/7 Sports at 215 pounds. Twitty is considered a four-star recruit by 24/7 Sports, currently making him the top recruit in UVa’s 2022 class.

Wilson, like Twitty, decided to attend UVa over a handful of notable programs. Wilson received offers from schools such as Miami, Oregon and Virginia Tech. Instead of joining those Power Five programs, Wilson made the call to commit to UVa and Bronco Mendenhall’s program.

Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans has helped UVa recruit players like Dontayvion Wicks and Davis Jr. in recent years. Wilson and Twitty could represent UVa’s next group of playmaking outside receivers.

