Three-star linebacker from Tennessee verbally commits to Virginia football team

Trey McDonald, a three-star linebacker from Tennessee, verbally committed to the Virginia football program on Sunday evening. McDonald becomes the third member of the Cavaliers' 2022 recruiting class.

Interestingly, McDonald and tight end Karson Gay are both from Chattanooga, Tennessee. The two attend different high schools, but two of UVa’s first three verbal commitments in its 2022 recruiting class are from the same part of the country.

McDonald is listed by 24/7 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. According to his Twitter feed, McDonald also has received interest from from Navy, Penn, Harvard and William & Mary, among other programs. He’s a multi-sport athlete, also playing lacrosse at a high level.

He fits the mold of a Virginia prospect. While unheralded in the recruiting process, McDonald possesses the physical tools and athleticism needed to succeed as a linebacker at the FBS level.

McDonald’s quickness to the ball stands out on film. He also does well to make plays on the ball. He’s able to defend passing lanes well and force fumbles. McDonald plays with solid energy, as many of his highlights feature him not giving up on plays.