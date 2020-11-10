Three-star defensive end commits to UVa football program’s 2021 recruiting class

Michael Diatta, a three-star defensive end from Tennessee, verbally committed to the Virginia football team on Tuesday.

Diatta becomes the 22nd member of UVa’s 2021 class. He’s the third player from Tennessee to pledge to join the Wahoos. Diatta selected UVa over programs such as Georgia Southern, Tulane and Vanderbilt.

Despite not receiving dozens of Power 5 offers, Diatta possesses potential.

He lists himself at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds in his Twitter bio, and he plays with a blend of speed and power. Diatta seems capable of fitting UVa’s defensive scheme as a lineman in a 3-4 defensive system.

He’s big enough and strong enough to stop the run, and he also holds the speed and quickness needed as a defensive lineman to effectively rush the passer. While Diatta may not become an immediate contributor for Bronco Mendenhall’s program, the prospect fits the mold as a developmental player who can contribute after a season or two with Virginia.

Interestingly, Diatta also plays offensive line in high school and his pancake blocks jump out when watching film. He does an exceptional job at hustling in front of receivers on wide receiver screens, sprinting from his spot on the line toward the sideline to bulldoze an opposing defensive back.