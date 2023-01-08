Three positives from the 2022 season that the Virginia football team can build on

Virginia’s offseason is in full swing.

The Cavaliers’ roster reshape has been underway since they inked 19 high school prospects and announced the addition of four transfer athletes during last month’s early signing period in preparation for the 2023 campaign and to replace some of their own portal departures.

This past weekend was the last opportunity for mid-year transfers to visit a potential new destination ahead of the spring semester.

UVa is still in the market for an offensive line coach as well, so during spring practices and of course by the time the fall rolls around, the Cavaliers are tracking to have noticeably different personnel in certain spots — quarterback, up front on the O-Line and at cornerback — than they did during their 3-7 showing in coach Tony Elliott’s debut at the helm this past fall.

Perhaps, whoever wins the quarterback job — whether it’s Jay Woolfolk, Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett or one of the younger signal-callers — can cut down on turnovers to enhance the offense or the new O-Line coach can help that unit better protect the QB. Either way, UVa’s offense, with some fresh faces, will seek to produce more than the 17 points per game it averaged in 2022.

While the offense largely disappointed, there were positives to come out of Elliott’s first season in charge that he and the Hoos can build upon for the fall.

Rudzinski successfully overhauls defense

It was this time last year Elliott met with then-Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski in San Antonio at the coaches convention, and quickly decided to hire Rudzinski to the same role at UVa. Rudzinski was a recommendation to Elliott by UVa assistants Kevin Downing and Keith Gaither, who each had prior battles with Rudzinski when Downing was at Navy and Gaither was at Army.

Upon arrival, Rudzinski said he’d emphasize fundamentals and tackling to turn around the Cavaliers’ defense, which wasn’t good in 2021. He instilled confidence in them also, and his multiple-look scheme wasn’t overly complex for them to understand, but tricky enough at times to confuse opposing offenses.

“He’s an intense guy,” Elliott said about Rudzinski in October when the Hoos were showing signs of progression. “He’s what you want in a defensive coordinator in terms of his tenacity and understanding.”

The results continued to be there, too.

Statistically, UVa finished dramatically improved in five key categories — scoring defense (24 points allowed per game in 2022 compared to 31.8 in 2021), total defense (357.6 total yards allowed per game in 2022 compared to 466 in 2021), passing defense (204.4 passing yards allowed per game in 2022 compared to 240.2 in 2021), rushing defense (153.2 rushing yards allowed per game in 2022 compared to 225.8 in 2021) and sacks per game (3 in 2022 compared to 1.58 in 2021).

And Rudzinski is slated to have all key defensive linemen and safeties back for next fall, which could allow the Cavaliers to keep growing under his watch.

Disruptive D-Line intact

The Cavaliers’ entire starting defensive line from this past fall remains intact, and that’s a boon for UVa, which should feature one of the better defensive fronts not only in the ACC, but in the country next season.

Defensive end Kam Butler and defensive tackle Aaron Faumui each opted to return and take advantage of the additional season to play that the NCAA granted UVa seniors whose eligibility would’ve expired in 2022. The waiver was allowed because of the tragic November shooting at UVa that resulted in the deaths of football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Beyond those two vets, that D-Line — led by ends coach Chris Slade and tackles coach Downing — returns standout defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., who tallied 7.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks and who was the ACC Defensive Player of the Week twice this past season. Defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter is back, too, and so are valuable contributors Paul Akere, Ben Smiley III, Olasunkonmi Agunloye and Michael Diatta.

“We’ve gotten better each week,” Butler said late in the year about how the group of D-Linemen adapted to play well together for the first time. Butler had transferred in from Miami (Ohio) and Bennett was coming off an ACL injury after departing Georgia Tech for UVa.

“I think since the beginning we were seeing how we fit with each other,” Butler said then, “especially on third down. Third down is hard because you’ve got to get specific packages out there and specific fronts, and you’ve got to understand how the guy next to you is rushing the passer, what he likes to do and stuff like that. But the cohesion and more chemistry within the group has improved each week and I think everybody is just doing their job and trusting the guy next to them.”

True freshmen with promise

There weren’t many bright spots for Virginia’s offense, but a few freshmen took meaningful snaps and that’s important for their development and the future of the team.

When offensive tackle McKale Boley started on Sept. 3 against Richmond, he became the first first-year offensive tackle to start a season-opening contest for the Hoos since eventual three-time pro bowler D’Brickashaw Ferguson did it in 2002 for the Cavaliers.

Freshman running back Xavier Brown was the lone running back on the roster to appear in all 10 games, and he carried 50 times for 210 yards and a score.

And freshman wide receiver JR Wilson, having bounced back from a knee injury during his senior year of high school, managed to fill a significant role in November. He recorded five catches for 61 yards against North Carolina and had three grabs for 25 yards against Pittsburgh to garner appreciation from Elliott.

“Throughout the course of the season, you see him over there working versus the defense as a scout[-team member],” Elliott said between the games against the Tar Heels and Panthers, “and, man, he’s making plays. As we were progressing through the season and just trying to find ways to increase competition and increase productivity, you said, ‘Man, with his skill set, he’s a guy we could lean on.’”

On special teams, freshman kicker Will Bettridge emerged a few weeks into the campaign to take the starting job. He made seven of his 10 field-goal tries, with a perfect 4-for-4 effort in a four-overtime game against Miami. He was 12-of-14 on extra-point attempts.