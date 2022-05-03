Three players tally hat tricks in Albemarle boys lacrosse team's win over Orange

After scoring a combined 12 goals in in non-district games with Patrick Henry (Roanoke) and Douglas Freeman, Albemarle boys lacrosse coach David King preached the importance of balanced scoring to his team.

The message was delivered loud and clear Tuesday night as the Patriots registered a season high in goals en route to an 18-2 home victory over Orange County.

Cooper Hann, Jake King and Ryan Katstra all recorded hat tricks and eight different players scored goals as Albemarle (9-2, 5-0 Jefferson District) remained unbeaten in district play.

“We’ve been trying to settle down on offense,” Jake King said. “We struggled at first tonight, but we got it together towards the end today and I was proud of how it all came together.”

Goals came early and often for the Patriots, who scored the first eight goals of the game, including the first just eight seconds into the contest.

King won the opening draw and connected with Hann for a quick goal to put Albemarle on the board early. Hann then showcased his playmaking ability when he scooped up a ground ball off an Orange turnover and found Katstra for a goal and a 2-0 Albemarle lead.

Later in the quarter, Hann found Owen Tighe for his first of two goals to make it 3-0 after 12 minutes of action.

The Patriots put the game away in the second quarter as they erupted for eight goals. King led the charge with a pair of goals, while Ryder Meistrell, Kevin Myers, Sam Freire, Brock Stroud, Katstra and Hann also scored in the stanza for the Patriots.

William Lee found the back of the net for Orange County (4-3, 2-1) with 7:23 left in the first half to make it an 8-1 game. Wyatt Oliver added another marker in the final 10 seconds of the half to trim the Albemarle lead to 11-2 at intermission.

Hann had two goals and three assists in the first half for the Patriots and finished the game with a team-high three goals and four assists.

“My fast breaks were really good,” Hann said. “We like look for each other and pass each other the ball really well. When I’m behind the goal, I like to look for teammates.”

The second half was more of the same as Albemarle continued to execute in the final third. Peter Kronebusch came off the bench to score a pair of goals to lead the charge. Josh Zhang, Freire, Kastra, King and Hann also scored second-half goals for the Patriots.

Defensively, Aidan Taffe registered eight saves between the pipes for the Patriots. Reese Horne had six saves in goal for the Hornets.

Albemarle will look to keep its perfect district record in tact later this week when it takes on rival Western Albemarle.

“Every win is a [big] win for us,” King said. “Western is obviously a big game on Friday, so we’re now focusing on them and looking forward to getting on the field with them Friday.”

