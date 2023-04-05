Three players finished with hat tricks to lead the No. 12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team to an 18-12 win over VCU on Wednesday afternoon at Cary Street Field in Richmond.

The Cavaliers (9-4) used a 7-0 run during the first half to take command while holding the Rams (6-7) scoreless for 13 minutes.

Sophomore Rachel Clark had three goals during the run and finished with six to lead the Cavaliers. Graduate student Ashlyn McGovern scored five goals and junior Mackenzie Hoeg added three. McGovern moved into 10th all-time on the school scoring list with 208 career points and is currently fifth all-time with 189 career goals.

Junior Morgan Schwab and sophomore Kate Miller both had three assists for Virginia. Schwab now has 84 career assists, moving into sixth all-time in program history.

Junior Aubrey Williams matched a career-high with 15 draw controls for the Cavaliers, who had a 19-16 advantage in the draw circle.. Williams now owns the school record in career draws with 304.

The Cavaliers led in shots (31-28) and ground balls (13-9). Both teams finished with nine saves.

After VCU scored the opening goal of the game, Virginia took a 2-1 lead after back-to-back goals from Hoeg and sophomore Abby Manalang. Clark scored her first goal before a 3-0 run gave VCU a 5-3 edge with a minute to go in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers needed just 25 seconds to make it 5-4 with a goal from sophomore Maureen Duffy and 17 seconds later Clark added her second to tie it up 5-5 at the end of the first.

Those two goals began Virginia's 7-0 run that continued in the second quarter. Clark added two more goals and Hoeg, Miller and McGovern each had one in the run that put the Cavaliers up 10-5 with 4:47 to go in the first half. Hoeg added another goal late in the second quarter as the Cavaliers led 11-7 at the break.

Virginia opened the second half with a 3-0 run with goals from Clark, McGovern and graduate student Taylor Mullen. McGovern scored three of the Cavaliers' last four goals and Clark tacked on her sixth as Virginia cruised to the win.

Virginia hosts No. 24 Duke on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium for Senior Day.