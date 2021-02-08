Three more Central Virginia basketball teams see seasons end early due to COVID-19

“To get the news that our season ended was heartbreaking, but a reality that all of us had to prepare for,” Proudfoot said. “My mind went from preparing for a basketball practice and game to a game-plan on how to notify the families and keep the girls safe right away. Our families are so wonderful and understanding of the situation, which is why I have such great young leaders in my program.”

The Patriots qualified for the Region 5D tournament, a big accomplishment for a young team trying to find its niche in the Jefferson District. Proudfoot said the team’s mantra this season was “relentless” and encouraged her team to face each challenge head on every day.

“Emotions were on a constant edge, while trying to remain calm and still motivate a group of athletes that were here to make a difference,” Proudfoot said. “I initially thought I would have to do many lessons around that, but discovered very quickly that this group of girls knew what this meant, at least to our program. They came into the gym every time working hard to come together during this rebuilding year, competing, positive and most of all, molding into leaders.”

Samiah Moyer was one of three seniors on the Albemarle roster — along with Jordyn Solak and Sanaa Wilson — and admits she learned a lot about herself as a person and a teammate during the season.