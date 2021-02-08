Three more Central Virginia basketball teams see seasons end early due to COVID-19

The Virginia High School League basketball postseason begins this week, but three teams from Central Virginia will not be participating after their seasons were shut down due to COVID-19 concerns in recent days.
The William Monroe boys and girls basketball teams as well as the Albemarle girls basketball team saw their seasons stopped due to contact tracing concerns, eliminating them from postseason play.
The Greene Dragons' girls team, the No. 2 seed in the Region 3B tournament, had its season called off literally hours prior to its postseason matchup with Independence High School on Monday.
"Our initial reaction is just shock," William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Shifflett said Monday. "We've told the girls all season long to approach each day with gratitude, that at any moment all of this could be taken away. We just tried to control what we can control. We knew this was a possibility when we started the year, but I think we are all still in a little bit of shock and disbelief that it's really over."
With Monday's decision, the William Monroe girls basketball team became the fifth public school program in Central Virginia to have its season end early due to the pandemic, joining the Western Albemarle and William Monroe boys teams as well as the girls programs at Charlottesville and Albemarle.
William Monroe athletic director Brian Collier confirmed Saturday that the Dragons' boys basketball program would not compete in the postseason. The William Monroe boys were the No. 3 seed in the region and were slated to host a playoff game on Monday.
Senior point guard Logan Barbour, along with classmates Blake Shifflett, Franklin Lindsay, Dylan Fitz and Daren Morris, admitted the news was difficult to take.
”I think me and all of the guys on the team were disappointed,” Barbour said. “We had big goals and didn’t think it would end this way.”
Despite the disappointment, Barbour, who scored his 1,000th-career point last month, is appreciative of the opportunity to get to take the floor at all this winter.
“It was a huge challenge playing through all of the COVID issues, but we were just thankful to be out there playing,” Barbour said. “This season wasn’t at all like I expected it to be, but I’m happy that I even got the opportunity to be out there. Looking back on my career I am thankful for the teammates and friends that I have made. I am also thankful for how hard our coaches pushed us to get better every day.”
Like William Monroe, the Albemarle girls basketball team had secured a playoff spot before its season was called off last Thursday prior to the season finale at Monticello.
Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said she saw the writing on the wall on her team’s season after the Monticello game was called off for precautionary reasons. The fear became a reality the next day when the school administration announced that the Patriots' season was over.
“To get the news that our season ended was heartbreaking, but a reality that all of us had to prepare for,” Proudfoot said. “My mind went from preparing for a basketball practice and game to a game-plan on how to notify the families and keep the girls safe right away. Our families are so wonderful and understanding of the situation, which is why I have such great young leaders in my program.”
The Patriots qualified for the Region 5D tournament, a big accomplishment for a young team trying to find its niche in the Jefferson District. Proudfoot said the team’s mantra this season was “relentless” and encouraged her team to face each challenge head on every day.
“Emotions were on a constant edge, while trying to remain calm and still motivate a group of athletes that were here to make a difference,” Proudfoot said. “I initially thought I would have to do many lessons around that, but discovered very quickly that this group of girls knew what this meant, at least to our program. They came into the gym every time working hard to come together during this rebuilding year, competing, positive and most of all, molding into leaders.”
Samiah Moyer was one of three seniors on the Albemarle roster — along with Jordyn Solak and Sanaa Wilson — and admits she learned a lot about herself as a person and a teammate during the season.
“This year was tough,” Moyer said. “It was hard to not to be able to hug or high-five as much, play around with each other and be ourselves with COVID-19 protocols, yet, I made it work. We found ways to still be ourselves in a more spacious and safe way.”
Moyer admitted it was emotional to hear her coach break the news to the team.
“Hearing my season was cut short was really just a sad moment,” Moyer said. “Watching my coach and teammates cry is really what had it sink in for me. Seeing my second family in tears because COVID is messing up thing we love was unexplainable.”