Three keys series for the Virginia baseball team during the 2022 season

Off a run to the College World Series for the fifth time in its history, Virginia will play a 55-game schedule this spring.

And the Cavaliers are slated to have some tough tests along the way. They’ll play 20 contests against nine different opponents that reached the NCAA Tournament last year — NJIT, Duke, Rider, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Miami, Old Dominion, VCU and North Carolina.

Here’s a look at three key series for UVa as the Hoos embark on their new campaign:

Duke

When, where: March 11-13 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Why: The Cavaliers and the Blue Devils split four meetings a year ago, but Duke knocked off UVa, 4-2, in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals en route to winning the event and clinching the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Of the four bouts the two sides played, three were decided by three runs or fewer so the games were extremely competitive. The only outlier was the Cavaliers’ 9-3 win in the first matchup when former starting pitcher Andrew Abbott struck out 14 Blue Devils.

The three-game set that’ll be played at the home of the Triple-A Durham Bulls is the first ACC series of 2022 for both sides, so the clash provides an opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the conference slate. Last year, UVa dropped its first five ACC series and the Hoos want to avoid, in this go-around, having to climb out of a hole in the league standings like they had to last spring.

The middle game of the series on Saturday, March 12 will be televised on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech

When where: April 1-3 at Disharoon Park

Why: Georgia Tech was picked to win the ACC Coastal Division by the league’s coaches, and with the preseason division favorite making the trek to Charlottesville, the Cavaliers won’t want to waste a chance at home against the Yellow Jackets.

Last season, UVa took two of three from Georgia Tech in Atlanta. But both teams, each with traditionally strong programs, reached the ACC semifinals before getting to the NCAA Tournament.

The series will feature two of the top catchers in all of college baseball. UVa’s Kyle Teel and Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada earned Freshman All-American honors in 2021 and project as future MLB Draft picks. Teel and Parada had 70 hits apiece last spring. Teel batted .335 with nine homers and 41 RBI. Parada hit .318 with nine homers and 42 RBI.

Both Teel and Parada are on USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award — given to best player in college baseball annually — preseason watch list.

Old Dominion

When, where: April 12 at Disharoon Park and April 26 at Harbor Park

Why: For UVa, this home-and-home series with in-state foe Old Dominion should bring back some fond memories of last postseason.

The Cavaliers needed to beat the Monarchs twice in last year’s Columbia Regional, and they did in memorable fashion to advance to the Super Regionals. In the deciding game, Devin Ortiz started on the mound — his first of the season — and threw four scoreless innings. He ended the game with a walk-off homer to eliminate ODU and push the Hoos forward.

ODU probably has these meetings circled on its schedule, and rightfully so. Had the games gone the Monarchs’ way, they could have been the ones coming off a trip to the College World Series.

With games at UVa and in Norfolk at Harbor Park, home to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, each team gets a chance to get its respective fan bases involved, too.

