Three keys for the Virginia baseball team in this weekend's series with No. 7 Louisville

Junior Trey Leonard leads the ACC in batting average (.416). Sophomore Henry Davis isn’t far behind, batting .389. Fellow sophomore Alex Binelas checks in at second in the conference with 33 RBI this spring.

It’s a battle of strengths this weekend.

Virginia sits at second in the ACC in team ERA, allowing just 3.73 runs per game. Senior Andrew Abbott, a left-handed senior who will start Friday’s game, has the ninth-best ERA in the ACC at 3.19. He’s second in the conference in strikeouts with 66.

Junior Mike Vasil, who is slated to start Saturday’s game, has the fifth-best ERA in the conference at 2.98. Vasil leads the conference in strikeouts looking. Twenty-two 22 batters have struck out without taking the bat off their shoulder for strike three against Vasil, who paints the corners of the plate and keeps hitters off balance with varying speeds.

For UVa to win the series against a top-10 team, Abbott and Vasil need to be at their best. Abbott struggled in his last outing, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings against Clemson. A solid start from Abbott in Game 1 could go a long way toward winning the series, especially since the Cavaliers are a jarring 0-7 in ACC series openers.

Take advantage of Sunday’s series finale