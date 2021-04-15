Three keys for the Virginia baseball team in this weekend's series with No. 7 Louisville

Five conference series remain in the Virginia baseball team’s spring season, and the road ahead brings with it the two extreme ends of ACC baseball.
Three of the remaining weekend series come against teams at least six games under .500 in conference play. The other two come against top-20 teams, and both of those ranked squads lead their respective ACC divisions.
This weekend’s three-game series against No. 7 Louisville represents, at least on paper, the toughest series still facing the Cavaliers this season. Winning games against the Atlantic Division-leading Cardinals (20-10, 12-5 ACC) represents an important step toward an NCAA Tournament berth for UVa (16-15, 8-13 ACC).
Upcoming weekends against Boston College (14-16, 4-14 ACC), Duke (14-15, 6-12 ACC) and Wake Forest (11-15, 5-12 ACC) offer winnable games against some of the least productive ACC squads. This weekend’s series against Louisville and an upcoming road trip to No. 17 Virginia Tech (19-10, 14-7 ACC) will test UVa’s talent.
Here are three keys to this weekend’s series against Louisville, which starts Friday at Disharoon Park.
Strong efforts from starting pitchers
Louisville leads the ACC in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The Cardinals can hit.
Junior Trey Leonard leads the ACC in batting average (.416). Sophomore Henry Davis isn’t far behind, batting .389. Fellow sophomore Alex Binelas checks in at second in the conference with 33 RBI this spring.
It’s a battle of strengths this weekend.
Virginia sits at second in the ACC in team ERA, allowing just 3.73 runs per game. Senior Andrew Abbott, a left-handed senior who will start Friday’s game, has the ninth-best ERA in the ACC at 3.19. He’s second in the conference in strikeouts with 66.
Junior Mike Vasil, who is slated to start Saturday’s game, has the fifth-best ERA in the conference at 2.98. Vasil leads the conference in strikeouts looking. Twenty-two 22 batters have struck out without taking the bat off their shoulder for strike three against Vasil, who paints the corners of the plate and keeps hitters off balance with varying speeds.
For UVa to win the series against a top-10 team, Abbott and Vasil need to be at their best. Abbott struggled in his last outing, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings against Clemson. A solid start from Abbott in Game 1 could go a long way toward winning the series, especially since the Cavaliers are a jarring 0-7 in ACC series openers.
Take advantage of Sunday’s series finale
UVa, thanks in part to Vasil often starting on Sunday and the team’s deep bullpen, thrives in ACC series finales. The Cavaliers are 5-2 in the final game of ACC series this spring.
In this Sunday’s matchup, Louisville expects to start Luke Smith. The senior has struggled this season, and his ERA sits at 5.10. The right-hander throws good stuff, but he’s yet to put it all together in ACC action this season.
Virginia counters with standout sophomore Nate Savino. The lefty sports a 2.65 ERA, and while he’s allowed five unearned runs, he’s shown promise after moving into the rotation for senior Griff McGarry.
On paper, UVa holds a slight pitching edge in the Sunday contest. The Cavaliers need to take advantage, as the third game could very well decide which team wins the weekend series.
Keep the bats hot
The Cavaliers have won five of seven games in April, and they’re 6-2 over their last eight games. The improvement in recent results stems mostly from improved hitting.
UVa has scored at least five runs in seven of their last eight games. The team scored 14 runs across the final two games of the Clemson series after piecing together 19 runs in the final two contests of the Georgia Tech series the weekend prior.
Louisville’s Friday starter, Michael Kirian, leads the ACC with an ERA of 2.41 across seven starts. He’s 5-0 and averages just over a strikeout per inning. Scoring on Kirian isn’t easy, but it’s a must if the Cavaliers want to break their winless streak in ACC series openers.
It’s been a welcomed sight for Virginia fans to see the Cavaliers pushing runs across the plate, but that’s far from a guarantee to continue against Louisville. The Cardinals are in the top five in the ACC in team ERA. Given how gifted the Cardinals are offensively, the Cavaliers will likely need at least a handful of runs per game to have a chance to win this weekend.
Virginia’s offensive approach looked better in recent action. That positive trend needs to continue for the Cavaliers to take a weekend series against a top-10 foe.