Three key games on the 2022 Virginia football schedule

The schedule isn’t an overly daunting one.

Virginia’s 2022 slate sets up well with seven games at Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers as opposed to just five on the road. They’ll also benefit from facing the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division favorites — Pittsburgh, the defending ACC champion, and Miami, the league’s preseason pick to capture the Coastal — at home and during the back half of the year.

Leading up to those contests, UVa will meet three of the ACC’s worst teams from 2021. Duke didn’t win any conference games last year and both Syracuse and Georgia Tech only won two league games apiece.

There are still important bouts on the horizon, though, with a tally of seven squads that reached bowl eligibility last year on the docket. Here are three key games for the Cavaliers as they embark on their new campaign:

at Syracuse, Sept. 23

The Friday night ACC opener for Virginia is all about the storyline that accompanies this trip to the Carrier Dome.

UVa will encounter friendly faces who are each part of the reason why Syracuse feels strongly it can bounce back from last season’s 5-7 (2-6 ACC) record. Orange coach Dino Babers hired ex-Cavaliers offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck this past offseason to the same jobs after they helped UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong develop into one of the nation’s top signal-callers.

“I liked what they were doing over at Virginia,” Babers said. “I looked at the numbers they were putting up.”

Babers and Anae had ties in spite of never previously working together. They’re both graduates of the University of Hawaii, and Babers said bringing in Beck was, “just the icing on the cake.”

Babers is hoping Anae and Beck can lend their offensive acumen to help the Orange improve on the 24.9 points per game (91st nationally) they averaged last year.

UVa’s task, with its new-look defense, will be to stop the familiar-looking air raid scheme. What’ll be interesting is how Anae manages his unit with a star running back, Sean Tucker, coming off a year in which he racked up 1,496 rushing yards.

vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12

When UVa and Pittsburgh squared off at Heinz Field last November, the tilt between the Cavaliers and the Panthers was a de facto Coastal Division championship game. At the time, the Hoos were 4-2 in the ACC and Pitt was 5-1 in the league, so the winner would earn the inside track toward the division crown with only one week to play.

Pitt answered the challenge and knocked off the Cavaliers, 48-38, having outscored UVa 17-7 from the final two minutes of the third quarter through the end of the game. Armstrong was out-dueled by former Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who threw four touchdowns to eventual Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison.

Certainly, UVa should relish its chance to see the Panthers again this season, and this time they’ll be without Pickett and Addison, who have moved on. Pitt still boasts plenty of defensive talent and returns its entire offensive line, so by mid-November, the contest between the two could have serious Coastal Division or postseason implications.

Whether or not Armstrong and company can take revenge is intriguing.

at Virginia Tech, Nov. 26

First-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said it didn’t take long after accepting his job to hear how critical the Commonwealth Clash is.

“It happened before I stepped foot in Charlottesville,” he said. “It was made very, very clear that that’s the one we have to win.”

What will be the 104th contest between UVa and Virginia Tech in both teams’ regular-season finale also carries with it another stake — the opportunity for Elliott and new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry to prove who has the better team on the field. If it’s Elliott’s Cavaliers who are victorious, he can use that win while recruiting across the state. The same goes for Pry should the Hokies take the game.

On top of that, with UVa picked to finish fourth and Tech tabbed to finish fifth in the Coastal, the meeting could serve as one where bowl eligibility is on the line for one side or both sides.

Additionally, the Hoos could end their first regular-season slate under Elliott in style. They haven’t won in Blacksburg since 1998, before most of the current players were born.

“I’ve also been fortunate to be a part of a very similar rivalry in Clemson and South Carolina,” Elliott said. “It’s 365 days. There’s dividing lines even in the household, so it was refreshing to see because I think that every champion, and we’re talking long-term, that’s what we desire to be, a championship program needs a very worthy rival.”