Three Albemarle student-athletes sign with college programs

On Friday, the senior signed to swim at Loyola University in Maryland.

“Loyola is an excellent school with great academics and an amazing swim program where I believe I will be able to flourish, in and out of the classroom,” Cross said. “I really liked how close the team is across campus and how they support each other in every aspect of college.”

Cross is expected to contribute right away for the Greyhounds as a backstroker and middle-distance swimmer. He will likely compete in the 100 and 200 backstroke as well as the freestyle events for Loyola.

“Being allowed the opportunity to swim at that level is amazing,” he said. “The high level of coaching and support as a Greyhound swimmer will help me work toward achieving my goals for college. The primary goal is to make the conference team my first year.”

In the classroom, Cross plans to major in bio-chemistry and hopes to eventually pursue a career in the health science field.

Athletically, his goals are to compete for a Patriot League championship with Loyola and secure a NCAA B Cut time to earn a trip to the NCAA Division I championships.