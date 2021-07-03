Early July usually is a time of celebration for high school athletic directors in Central Virginia after the completion of another athletic year.

That joy also included a deep sigh relief this year after the Virginia High School League's member schools wrapped up one of the most unique seasons in the 108-year history of high school sports in the commonwealth.

“This past year was one to remember," Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said. "It shifted our day-to-day operations and forced everyone to be uncomfortable due to all the unknown variables out there that we had to deal with.”

After the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, questions loomed throughout the summer about whether or not high school sports would be played during the 2020-21 athletic year. The VHSL spent three months working with member schools as well as local school and health districts to figured out if a sports could be played safely.

Last August, VHSL executive director Dr. John. W “Billy” Haun and the VHSL executive committee devised three options for schools to vote on. Those options included canceling fall sports, flipping the spring and fall sports seasons and a Championship +1 reduced hybrid model that allowed all sports teams the opportunity to have a season.

The Championship + 1 model, which moved fall sports to early spring and delayed the start of the winter sports season until late December, was a runaway winner. The model offered every sport a chance to compete, but it also meant squeezing all three athletic seasons (winter, followed by fall, then spring) into a six-month window.

"The degree of difficulty of successfully completing three seasons condensed into one semester was immense, yet also brought a sense of pride that we were able to offer all of our students opportunities to participate in the sports and activities they love and had missed," Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman said

Following the decision to go with the Championship + 1 model, athletic directors worked tirelessly with coaches, student-athletes and local school and health officials to follow proper safety protocols to make having a season possible.

“The most difficult thing would be making sure all was right,” Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris said. “Getting started with the winter season was hard. Moving into fall was okay, but then following up all the teams we have in the spring was even more difficult."

Dealing with difficult challenges is nothing new for Stanley and the Louisa County athletic department.

In 2011, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the town of Mineral, which severely damaged buildings and forced the schools into modular pods for several years while a new high school was built.

Ten years after the earthquake, Stanley said the Louisa coaches, student-athletes, and school and health leaders took the latest challenge of competing during a pandemic head on.

“I learned that Louisa’s community is built to endure hardships. We have dealt with extreme difficulties before,” Stanley said. “This was a difficult time, but it brought us closer together. When the pandemic hit, I knew that we would be able to navigate through it, we just had to lay everything out on the table and figure it out.”

“The difficulty came with uncertainty,” Stanley continued. “It is hard to lead when you do not know how often the rules would change and how that would impact those in your department. It is not an enjoyable experience when you spend countless hours of planning one scenario, only to have to change in in the ninth hour because of new guidance.”

As expected, there were some hiccups along the way.

During the winter, several Central Virginia basketball programs were forced to pause their seasons because of COVID-19 issues as positive cases spiked in early January. Six area basketball teams then had their seasons end abruptly during postseason play due to contract tracing.

None of the teams at Fluvanna County were forced to pause because of COVID-19 issues, which Morris and his staff take a lot of pride in.

“When things came up, our coaches followed the mitigation plans," Morris said, "they used their training and smarts to make sure our teams and kids were safe.”

Monticello enjoyed similar success with following COVID-19 protocols.

"We at Monticello took pride in that just one single game — one game in only one sport — was canceled due to COVID-related issues," Pearman said. "Everyone worked so hard to navigate the ever-changing guidelines and procedures, masked up, communicated so well, stayed home if they or their family exhibited and symptoms, sanitized, distanced, adjusted to modified training and practice plans and, in some cases, new playing rules. Hearing unfortunate stories of teams canceling seasons or shutting down for two weeks or more, we feel very blessed to have completed all seasons, all sports and activities with just one single game canceled."

With mitigation plans in place, Central Virginia's public school athletic programs thrived during the condensed 2020-21 season.

Western Albemarle won state championships in boys cross country, girls cross country, girls soccer, boys swimming and diving, girls indoor track and field, boys tennis, girls tennis and boys outdoor track and field. Monticello earned state titles in boys indoor track and field as well as girls swimming and diving, while the Albemarle girls cross country team won its first state championship in program history.

The Louisa County girls basketball team went unbeaten and captured the program’s first VHSL Class 4 state championship and several other LCHS athletes captured individual region and state championships.

Doug Straley, superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools, likened sports being back as the “Return of the Roar” to the Louisa community.

“I was most proud of the job that our coaches and students did to bring Louisa County athletics back to life this year," he said. “This speaks volumes to the importance of activities in our community. Being one of the first school divisions to allow out-of-season conditioning and a plan for a return to athletics was something very special to me. Just to give the kids an opportunity to compete and do what they enjoy was something that we all took a lot of pride in this past year.”

At the private school level, administrators and school leaders took a more cautious approach to returning to competition. The Covenant School elected not to have a winter or fall sports season. Teams did hold practices, but didn’t compete against other schools until April, when Gov. Ralph Northam lifted some of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Covenant athletic director Jason Bennett admitted it was a challenging year and one of the biggest challenges facing his program was the unknown. Bennett noted that schedules are usually finalized at least two seasons in advance for planning purposes. This year, he was forced to work week-to-week and sometimes, day-to-day to give his athletes an opportunity to play.

“I am thankful that we were able to have a spring season that felt celebratory for so many that were waiting a whole year to get back on the field,” Bennett said. “For every leader, leading during an unprecedented times is very difficult. There is no manual or handbook on how to handle a constantly changing situation. More than ever, it is important for all constituents to remember to assume positive intent. Even if you disagree with a decision, we are all coming at it with our students' and school’s best interest in mind. Thankfully, our athletic department felt overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our parents and students.”

Despite all of the challenges, there were positives that came out playing during the pandemic.

With most fans unable to attend games during the winter and early spring due to COVID-19 restrictions, school divisions utilized technology to help fill the void, streaming games online.

When fans started returning to games, athletic directors utilized online ticket options at events, which provided easier access to data that was beneficial to helping schools better serve their audience.

“Digital ticketing is an item to stay,” Morris said. “I think that once our folks got used to it, it went well. We need to continue to make sure people know and understand that is the way of the future. You see it in college and professional events and our district, I believe, will stick with it in the future.”

While streaming services have a place in high school sports, Morris believes that there’s nothing better than watching a game in person.

“Streaming is nice, but it’s high school sports,” he said. “I see this as a manner for the grandparents for state and even out-of-county events. It is great, but we really encourage all those local to continue to come out and support the Flucos in person.”

Athletic directors hope to see lots of fans in person next season, but they will remain thankful that this past season was able to happen thanks to the hard work of many people.

"People are resilient," Pearman said. "Students, parents, coaches, game day staff, officials, bus drivers, athletic trainers, custodial and facilities personnel and everyone else involved in facilitating an athletics program — everyone was tired, or sick, or mentally exhausted, or physically worn out at some point. However, everyone persevered and found a way to work through the challenges and focused on the positive, that we were able to enjoy together what we had missed for so long."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.