Add another Friday contest to Virginia’s 2023 football slate.

On Tuesday, UVa and Maryland announced its game in College Park this fall will now be played on Friday, Sept. 15 — one day earlier than originally scheduled for.

Kickoff time and television designation will be announced later this spring, according to the Cavaliers’ release.

The change in date, gives the Hoos consecutive Friday bouts this coming campaign. They’ll also host N.C. State for their ACC opener a week later on Sept. 22 at Scott Stadium.

This meeting between UVa and Maryland will be the schools’ first since 2013 — the last season Maryland spent in the ACC before moving to the Big Ten. The Cavaliers are 32-44-2 in their history against the Terrapins.