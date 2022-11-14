Third UVa shooting fatality identified as Devin Chandler; all three are football players

The third victim killed in Sunday night’s shooting at the University of Virginia was Cavaliers wide receiver Devin Chandler, UVa president Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning during a news conference at the school.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wisconsin football canceled its regularly-scheduled media availability due to Chandler being killed in the shooting at UVa. Chandler was in his first season with the Hoos after transferring from Wisconsin this past offseason.

All three killed victims were members of the Virginia football team.

Linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry as well as wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. were also identified as victims killed, and Ryan confirmed both of those deaths as well. Perry’s father, Sean, told The Daily Progress early Monday morning that his son was one of the victims and Davis’ cousin, Sean Lampkin, on social media identified that Davis was one of the victims.

Chandler had not played in any games this fall for the Cavaliers, but had a bright future in the sport. For the Badgers last season, Chandler returned four kicks for 85 yards and the year before, he had a 59-yard kickoff return in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Huntersville, N.C. native had considered attending UVa out of high school, but opted for Wisconsin instead, so his decision to transfer to UVa was an easy, he said earlier this year. He committed when former coach Bronco Mendenhall was still in charge, and decided to stick to his commitment after current coach Tony Elliott’s hiring in December.