A third straight national championship is within sight for the Virginia women's swimming and diving team after another dominant night at the NCAA Championships in Knoxville, Tenn.

Senior Kate Douglass led a stacked field in the 100-yard butterfly to win the NCAA championship and set an NCAA, American and U.S. Open record, while sophomore Gretchen Walsh matched the feat with the same records in the 100-yard backstroke to lead the Cavaliers on night three of the event.

Heading into the final night of competition, Virginia leads the standings with 374.5 points, more than 100 points better than second place Texas (272.5).

Douglass won her sixth individual NCAA championship and her second consecutive 100-yard butterfly title in a record time of 48.46. In one of the best races in NCAA history, Douglass beat LSU’s Maggie McNeil by .05. Douglass led the top three finishers that were all under 49 seconds and had three of the top five times ever in the event. Douglass now owns two of the top three times. It is her fifth-straight NCAA individual race that she has set an American record.

Gretchen Walsh avenged her runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke from 2022 with an incredible American, NCAA and US Open record time of 48.26 to win the 100 back NCAA title. Walsh never trailed in the race and earned her second career NCAA individual title and first of the 2023 championships.

Junior Alex Walsh also completed a two-peat in her event, winning the 400-yard IM with a UVa and pool record time of 3:57.24. Walsh won her fifth NCAA individual title and first of the 2023 meet. Walsh and senior Ella Nelson opened the night with a one-two finish in the event. Nelson matched her career-best finish, placing second in the 400 IM with a time of 3:59.54.

Freshman Aimee Canny won bronze with her third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Canny swam a personal-best time of 1:42.50, just .09 seconds out of second and .14 behind first.

UVa closed out the night with a win in the 400-yard medley relay, setting a pool record with a time of 3:22.39. Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Douglass and Canny combined for the win and secured the fourth relay win (of four relays) so far at the NCAAs.

The final day of competition will feature the 200-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard breaststroke, 200-yard butterfly, platform diving, 1650-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay.