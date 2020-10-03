Third down struggles doom Virginia in 41-23 loss to Clemson

Saturday, UVa’s defense put Clemson in third-down situations. The Tigers faced 11 third downs in the first half. Unfortunately for Bronco Mendenhall’s squad, the Tigers dominated in those situations.

Clemson went 7-for-11 on third down in the opening 30 minutes and 3-for-5 on third downs with at least nine yards left to go. The Tigers scored two of their three first-half touchdowns on third down.

Travis Etienne turned a third-and-1 carry into a 16-yard touchdown scamper after spinning off a Virginia tackler. The rushing touchdown put Clemson up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers started the scoring with a 47-yard B.T. Potter field goal after Lyn-J Dixon returned the opening kickoff past midfield.

“I think he’s one of the best players in college football,” UVa safety Joey Blount said of Etienne. “He showed his toughness today. I have a lot of respect for him and what he does. There were a lot of plays that we left on the field that we had him in a position that we wanted, but using his athleticism, his game, he got out of the situations that we had him in.”

UVa drove down the field on the subsequent possession but opted not to attempt a fourth-and-1 from Clemson’s 10. Instead, Brian Delaney cashed in on a 27-yard field goal.

