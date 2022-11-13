'There’s no quit in my guys.': Cavaliers vow to keep fighting in final two games

If there’s a singular voice to convince the rest of his Virginia teammates to play hard and find value in the Cavaliers’ remaining two games of their disappointing 2022 campaign, it’ll be senior linebacker and captain Nick Jackson.

In the aftermath of Pittsburgh’s 37-7 demolition of UVa on Saturday — a loss that officially put bowl eligibility out of reach for the Hoos — Jackson didn’t bother worrying about his own thoughts or feelings regarding the way this season slipped away from UVa in his final go-around with the program.

He was more concerned about everyone else that wears the navy and orange as the Cavaliers dropped their fourth straight game at Scott Stadium and sixth of their last seventh overall.

“I feel for all my guys,” Jackson said. “I feel for [defensive coordinator John] Rud[zinski]. I feel for [linebacker] Josh Ahern. I feel for all those guys.”

He defended his longtime teammate and senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, too, while admirably, and perhaps, unnecessarily shouldering some of the blame toward the Hoos’ defense for the team’s lackluster performance against Pitt. UVa fell behind 14-0 before Jackson and company ever took the field, with the Panthers claiming that lead on a pair of Armstrong interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in the first 16 seconds of action.

“We’re a team,” Jackson said without hesitation, “and so there’s no difference between that and us getting the ball scored on us.”

He said it wasn’t until after the opening quarter and once Pitt pushed its advantage to 28-0 that UVa’s defense, “quit feeling sorry for ourselves, battled and started playing ball.”

Jackson said there is no reason for anyone on UVa’s roster to doubt the struggling Armstrong, the left-handed signal-caller who broke the Atlantic Coast Conference’s record for career passing yards by a left-handed quarterback on Saturday and who holds many of the Cavaliers’ single-game, single-season and career passing marks.

“He’s a battler. He’s a fighter,” Jackson said. “He’s a champion. He owns almost every record here, and he came back [to UVa] for us. He didn’t have to come back, so he’s a fighter, and everyone in that locker room, we’re behind [Armstrong]. We love [Armstrong] and that’s the bottom line.”

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said the same and that he never pondered inserting backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk into the game after Armstrong threw the two interceptions.

Armstrong is unquestionably included in Elliott’s plan for the Cavaliers’ last home game against Coastal Carolina this coming Saturday and in the season finale against Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in Blacksburg.

“Tough season. I get it,” Elliott said, “but there was no consideration on my end. I’m going down with Brennan.”

The question is whether or not Elliott, Jackson, Armstrong and some other influential veteran players like cornerback Anthony Johnson, safety Coen King and right guard Derek Devine can get the rest of the roster to give their all against the Chanticleers and the Hokies to end the current three-game losing skid and finish the season more favorably.

Up until Saturday, UVa had played three down-to-the-wire games in a row, narrowly winning at Georgia Tech before falling in four overtimes to Miami and taking nationally-ranked North Carolina to the brink before the Tar Heels prevailed.

“You’re learning that, if you just watch college football,” Elliott said, “it’s hard to win anywhere, even for some of the bluebloods right now because everybody wants the same thing.

“There’s a small margin for error and really it’s mental,” he said. “I asked the guys in the locker room, ‘What’s the difference between last week [vs. UNC] and this week [vs. Pitt]?’ Well, ‘Just because you gave everything you have and came up short, you don’t fear doing it again. You challenge yourself to do it again, and if you have success, you can’t just assume that you’re going to have success the next time out. It has to be every single day in everything that you do you’ve got to be fully committed.’

“So, teaching these guys the right way to think and we’ve got some work to do, but we’re going to get there.”

Elliott insisted his team would give their best during the last two games.

So did King.

“It’s important to have a positive outlook on it,” King said. “We’ve hung with every single team in the Coastal [Division] aside from this game [vs. Pitt]. It wasn’t close and neither was Duke, but these recent games — Miami and UNC — I can see the upside and that we can pretty much play with anyone in the conference.”

Jackson certainly isn’t giving in either, no matter what or what isn’t on the line versus Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech in the next two weeks.

“There’s no time to feel sorry for yourself,” said Jackson, whose 11 tackles on Saturday pushed him to 104 tackles for the year and marked the third-straight season he’s registered 100 or more tackles.

“Does the team have it in it?” Jackson said. “Of course and, shoot, there’s no quit in us. I promise you that. Win, lose or draw, there’s no quit in this team. There’s no quit in my guys. There’s no quit in the defense. There’s no quit in the offense. We’re going to keep going.”