His outlook now differs compared to when he initially arrived.

This week, Virginia junior defensive back Coen King is preparing and planning how to best defend against Pittsburgh’s pass-happy attack for this Saturday’s contest — a potential decider for the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division winner — in order to make an impact on the game.

But three years ago, King was still in his football infancy as he walked on with the Cavaliers. At the time, he prioritized mastering the daily grind within a season with the unguaranteed hopes of elevating his status on the team.

“My main goal was just trying to get my scholarship,” King said, having ultimately earned one last year.

“And after getting my scholarship,” he said, “I had to reevaluate my goals and reevaluate what I wanted to do from that, so that was a big step for me.”

King said it was difficult as a freshman to project that he’d eventually become a regular starter for UVa. The 6-foot, 200-pounder played only a lone season of prep football, his senior year, at Eastern View High School in Culpeper and garnered just a handful of walk-on opportunities to continue on in college. He said FCS James Madison and William & Mary as well as a few Division II schools along with UVa were the programs willing to give him a chance.

“It’s something that you want to happen when you get here,” King said about filling the role he does now, “but it was hard to envision it for me. It’s hard to envision things when coaches are like, ‘envision yourself making this play’ or ‘envision yourself with where you want to be in the next two years.’ It’s hard for me. My goal was just to get a scholarship. I didn’t have goals of leading the team in tackles one game or possibly being looked at on an ACC level.”

Those who know King well, though, aren’t surprised of his seemingly unlikely rise from walk-on to counted-on Cavalier.

This past Saturday, his upending and take down of Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, an NFL prospect, followed by a pass breakup on the next snap forced the Irish’s first punt of the meeting in the third quarter.

“He’s in the right position,” UVa defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “He’s in the right spot and he made some plays, which was good. He was doing his job really well.”

‘Two feet in’

Former Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield, now in the same job at Battlefield High School, said he and his Cyclones’ staff were thrilled King, a great high school track athlete and basketball player, finally was allowed to give football a go in his last year at EVHS.

“It was really his mom that I think was the hold up,” Hatfield said, “but finally she saw he wanted to play really badly and we were going to do our best to take care of him. And as soon as she gave the OK, he was in with two feet. It wasn’t like he just took his time and stuck one foot in and was ‘Let me see if I like this.’

“He was two feet in and a leader immediately. And we knew he would be good if we got him out, but you didn’t know that he was going to be that good.”

Hatfield said King absorbed so much knowledge of the sport that fall, too, which was remarkable since he hadn’t played previously.

“We talk about character all the time,” Hatfield said, “and when you’re willing to roll your sleeves up and get to work, you can do great things and Coen did. He’d make a mistake and you coached him, and he wouldn’t make the same mistake again. He was a sponge. As a coach, you kind of hope that every coach is lucky enough to coach a kid like Coen.”

He excelled on defense, topping Eastern View in interceptions and tackles. He forced seven turnovers in total, and his strength and speed were noticeable on special teams.

On the kickoff-coverage team, according to Hatfield, King would frequently recover kicks on the opposite end of the field.

“It was one thing that really caught [linebackers coach Kelly] Poppinga’s eye at UVa,” Hatfield said. “Coen got down there so fast and so hard that if they didn’t field it clean, he was going to recover it. He was so physical he’d blow people up and you just don’t see that for a kid who is coming out as a senior to be that physical right away.”

Hatfield said he knew King had a chance to succeed on the gridiron when he delivered a devastating blow in the Eastern View’s opener that year against Culpeper.

“He was playing free safety,” Hatfield recalled, “and they threw a screen on the other side of the field and Coen had about a 35-yard run and go, and the receiver was in bounds when Coen hit him, and that receiver landed about where our benches were on the sideline.

“We were like, ‘Oh my god,’ and I thought maybe his mom didn’t want him to play because she was protecting other kids.”

Continued desire

This fall, King has 33 tackles to go along with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He’s started each of the past three games at free safety, but also has starts at corner and nickel this season for the Cavaliers.

“It’s pretty amazing,” sixth-year UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said, “and those are the most compelling stories I think when someone comes on their own, kind of carves out their way and then through their play, through their work ethic and through their production, they earn a role.

“They earn a role that not only has them on the team,” Mendenhall continued, “but the role continues to increase to where they then make plays in critical situations to help their team. So, he’s really impressed me with just his diligence and I know the productivity allows him to stay on the field.”

Those accomplishments are heightened, too, when considering the odds for King. He said in his recruiting class, there were about 26 players who joined the Cavaliers and half were walk-ons. King noted of the walk-ons from that group, there are only four left — him, wide receiver Josh Clifford, long snapper Lee Dudley and safety Darren Klein.

King said effort and desire were needed to stick around and necessary to achieve what he has to this point while becoming a scholarship player and a starter. He’s also, and maybe more importantly, evolved into the primary example in UVa’s program for how a walk-on can grow his role.

“That’s one of my greatest feelings that I get,” King said. “I just got a [message] on Instagram from a guy that plans on coming here and walking on, and he was asking me for some tips and cues to follow and that honestly makes me feel better than anything. It lets me know even though you might not be as highly recruited … you can do whatever you want.”

Said Hatfield of Coen’s path: “It’s one that is just so awesome. I mean he came out his senior year and just being offered a walk-on spot at UVa would’ve been a complete success, right? You play football for a year and a Power Five program spots you and loves you and creates a walk-on position for you, so you’re at one of the best schools in the country playing football. And then his character, his work ethic is just unmatched and for him to become a scholarship player and to play as much as he’s played, you can’t help but smile.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.