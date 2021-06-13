'The Hoos have heart': Virginia shuts out Dallas Baptist to force decisive Game 3 in Columbia Super Regional

McGarry began the season as a weekend starter before struggling and being relegated to the bullpen prior to the regional. His ERA of 7.53 entering the game was the worst among UVa pitchers who had thrown at least one inning.

“His spirit never changed,” O’Connor said. “He was excited for his teammates that got the opportunity in front of him, and that’s really hard to do. It’s a really unselfish thing to do when you’re an elite-level prospect like he is.”

Consistently touching 97-plus mph on the radar gun in the postseason, McGarry can be dominant when his command is on point. Sunday, with Virginia facing elimination, McGarry brought his best, despite a bloody pitching hand that forced him to exit the game in the eighth.

He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 10, a season-high total.

“It’s just amazing what you can do as a person if you just hang in there and keep believing in yourself and you’re willing to make some adjustments,” O’Connor said.

About the only thing McGarry did not do was earn the win, as DBU’s Rhett Kouba nearly matched McGarry’s shutout. Brandon Neeck, who relieved McGarry in the eighth, was credited with the victory.