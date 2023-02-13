Editor’s Note: This was the second installment of a three-part series examining Virginia coach Brian O’Connor’s tenure as he embarks on his 20th season at UVa. Tomorrow, Part 3 details UVa’s 2015 national title and College World Series battles with fellow power Vanderbilt as well as how O’Connor’s program has remained consistently winning and producing big-league talent for two decades.

Those who have worked alongside, played for and competed against Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor, who begins his 20th season at the helm of the Hoos on Friday, will say there is, perhaps, an overlooked element to his success and that of the Cavaliers during his tenure.

Both Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin and Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall — two chief competitors of UVa’s over the years — said O’Connor surrounded himself with excellent and trustworthy assistant coaches.

O’Connor doesn’t disagree.

“I’m really proud of that there’s been a consistent coaching staff and those guys deserve all the credit,” he said.

“The two constants have been Brian and [associate head and hitting] Coach [Kevin] McMullan,” Hall said. “Those guys have been there together forever and they have great synergy on how to build an elite program, and it is elite, because they’ve won a national championship.”

Former UVa athletic director Craig Littlepage said he thought one of the more underrated accomplishments he and O’Connor had together was developing a plan to retain that staff to keep McMullan and former pitching coach Karl Kuhn in Charlottesville.

“Those two guys working with Oak and being together for 15, 16 years,” Littlepage said, “I think that was an absolute key ingredient.

“When you have that kind of continuity in your coaching staff,” Littlepage continued, “and the message they’re giving to prospective student-athletes and the existing team is consistent and reliable, that gives assurance to the players on a daily basis that, ‘This is the way we do things and these are the things that’ll help make us successful as a baseball program and help make you successful as a player from an individual standpoint.’”

“And I know Coach Mac could’ve gone elsewhere and been a head coach somewhere,” former UVa shortstop Chris Taylor, a current member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, said. “But he’s stuck around and you know he’s about as hands-on as it gets as far as working with players directly and having that relationship with them. I still keep in touch with Mac. I know he keeps in touch with all his guys and you just need a guy like Mac on your coaching staff in your clubhouse, and I think there’s no question that the program wouldn’t be where it is or having the success it’s had without Mac.”

Current Cavaliers starting pitcher Jake Berry joked O’Connor, McMullan along with strength coach Ed Nordenschild have been in their roles with UVa longer than the freshmen and sophomores on this year’s team have been alive.

“It’s crazy to think about,” Berry said with a grin, “but it goes to show how successful this program has been and it’s really awesome we as players get to be part of it.”

Pitching coach Drew Dickinson joined the staff in 2020 after Kuhn departed to take the head-coaching job at Radford. Fellow assistant Matt Kirby was hired by O’Connor in 2011 and has stayed put since then while assistant athletic director for baseball Justin Armistead returned that same year for his second stint at UVa.

McMullan said he’s remained loyal to and so long with O’Connor for a few reasons, but particularly because he allows his staff to have significant input. Ahead of arriving at UVa, McMullan was a manager in the Atlanta Braves’ farm system and before that he had a two-year run as acting head coach at East Carolina.

O’Connor said he and his staff meet daily to exchange ideas, and that he always wants to hear what his assistants are thinking.

“This is my 20th year and I’ve had total autonomy in my role,” McMullan said, “and do we all have a say in different areas? Of course, because we all have expertise and this is our sport, so you take input, you share it and you can agree to disagree sometimes because being together for 20 years, Oak and I agree on a lot of things, but it’s not everything, but we have that open line of communication that goes back to the standard of trying to get better. Because it’s not about whether I’m right or he’s right or Drew is right or Kirby is right, it’s about what’s right for our group.”

And in Virginia’s ascent from a regular in regionals to a College World Series contender, O’Connor lauds the plan McMullan concocted to help the Cavaliers navigate their first postseason test in 2009 in what ESPN dubbed, ‘The Region of Death,’ which in addition to ACC champion UVa featured host and No. 1 overall-seed UC Irvine, defending national champion Fresno State and San Diego State anchored by pitching phenom Stephen Strasburg.

Up until then, UVa hadn’t broken through. O’Connor and company had reached a regional in each of his first five seasons, but hadn’t pushed on to a Super Regional yet.

“I thought after our fourth year here, 2007, and we had lost in the regional and finished second in the ACC, you’re like, ‘Gosh, dang. Can we put a better team on the field?’” O’Connor said. “You know, it was Sean Doolittle and Brandon Guyer and Michal Schwimer, and it was our first recruiting class of guys and it was their junior year. We had some dudes and we were hosting at home, but we lost and we were like, ‘How do we do better than this?’”

The roster turned over after 2007, O’Connor said, but was still good enough to make a regional again in 2008. And by the time the following spring rolled around with what O’Connor called a still young, but extremely talented team — boasting players like Jarrett Parker, Phil Gosselin, Danny Hultzen, Steven Proscia and John Hicks — the Hoos were destined for more. So, when they drew the Aztecs, who were coached by Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, McMullan readied UVa to face Strasburg — the hard-throwing, right-hander and top prospect for the nearing MLB Draft — for their opener at the Irvine Regional.

“We’re reading about [Strasburg] all year like he’s the greatest college pitcher ever and it’s probably true based on what we watched,” McMullan said, “but that week ahead of time, we shortened the [batting practice] up. I threw from about 30 feet as hard as I could and as many sliders as I could and we didn’t even swing at them. We just got acclimated to the velocity piece of it and calibrated with their response time. We just had them track it and he still struck out 14, but they were really good at-bats and no one was overwhelmed.”

Said O’Connor: “We moved home plate up. Everything was faster, but our guys needed to be shorter. They needed to be quicker and we trained them that whole week. And so, the game plan was great, it worked.”

O’Connor said he’ll always remember Parker’s leadoff at-bat against Strasburg. Parker took Strasburg to a 3-2 count before Strasburg needed to dig deep into his arsenal of pitches and throw a changeup to get the strikeout.

“Parker was fouling everything off, being tough as shit,” O’Connor said, “and I’m standing in the dugout like, ‘Hmm. This is interesting. This guy feels like he’s got to throw a 3-2 changeup to get him out.’ Next pitch, fastball to Phil Gosselin, and wham! Hits it off the scoreboard.”

Gosselin’s home run was the catalyst for UVa in its 5-1 win over San Diego State, and the next day the Cavaliers blanked UC Irvine, 5-0, behind Hultzen’s 7.1 innings of shutout ball to set up Sunday’s regional-winning contest against Irvine to advance to the Oxford Super Regional.

UVa dropped the first game to Ole Miss, but won the next two to get to Omaha for the first time.

“I think every team here has had its unique identity and own story,” O’Connor said. “Year 1 was to set the foundation of what we can do and in 2009 it was beating Strasburg to win a regional on the road and then win in the Super Regional to beat Ole Miss, it’s like, ‘OK, now they’ve done it. They’ve made their first trip to Omaha.’ But then I’d look at the Super Regional in ’11. That was a real, real pivotal moment in our history.”

That opportunity was one that raised expectations for his club to be a mainstay on sport’s biggest stage.

And O’Connor said there was some disappointment from the fan base in 2010 when his Cavaliers, the No. 5 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, were eliminated at home in the Charlottesville Regional with the same core of players that led UVa to Omaha the previous campaign.

So, O’Connor said he believed when his squad earned the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament in 2011 that he felt the program needed to get back to the College World Series to remove some of the doubt that it couldn’t be done again.

“Because if you don’t do that,” he said, “after two years in a row of people thinking you’ve got one of the top teams in the country and if you don’t advance, that’s dealing with some adversity.”

It wasn’t easy, though.

After cruising through the Charlottesville Regional with three straight victories, UVa welcomed UC Irvine for the Super Regional and the Cavaliers and Anteaters split the first two bouts. In Game 3, Irvine led 2-1 with two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the ninth.

“For me, I never see the big picture until after the fact,” Taylor, a sophomore on the 2011 squad, said. “As a player, you’re just competing and trying to — we knew we had a special team and that we could be something special — but you’re really in the moment playing the game.”

And on that afternoon at Davenport Field, the moment aligned for Taylor. David Coleman and Jared King singled and then Reed Gragnani walked to fill the bases ahead of Taylor, whose hard-hit ground-ball single up the middle scored two to give the Cavaliers a dramatic walk-off victory and return them to the College World Series.

“But after it’s all said and done,” Taylor said, “it’s cool to look back in retrospect and say, ‘Wow. That was a special team, special moment.’”

Said O’Connor: “I believe many years after the fact, that’s why the foundation that first year was so important. Whether you call it pillars or the fabric of what the program is about, that’s where it’s needed. That’s what gets the team in 2009 to beat Strasburg or in 2011 to believe that with two outs and no one on and your backs against the wall, that you can find a way to score two runs and beat Irvine to go to Omaha.”