Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of a three-part series examining Virginia coach Brian O’Connor’s tenure as he embarks on his 20th season at UVa. Tomorrow, Part 2 details how the Cavaliers grew from regulars in NCAA regionals to College World Series contenders.

It’s standard routine for those in any profession hiring employees to take leadership positions to seek the best and most knowledgeable references for the candidate in consideration.

And when former Virginia athletic director Craig Littlepage sought information regarding top choice Brian O’Connor to fill the job of head baseball coach two decades ago, Littlepage reached out by phone to O’Connor’s boss, Paul Mainieri, the then-Notre Dame coach.

Littlepage said he was well prepped, too, with a sheet of paper and list of a few questions in front of him that he needed Mainieri to answer about O’Connor — the Irish’s associate head coach at the time. The only problem, Mainieri was determined to get his point across regardless of what Littlepage inquired about.

“I ask him the first question, and he says, ‘Brian has been a great friend and colleague. He’s done everything he could’ve possibly done for this program,’ and he said, ‘Craig, I can guarantee you that if you hire him, you’re hiring one of the best coaches — head coaches or assistant coaches — in the country,’” Littlepage recalled. “I said, ‘OK,’ and asked him my next question, and he gave me what I thought was kind of an obligatory answer and then I went to the third question, and he said, ‘Look, I’m telling you this guy is great,’ and I kept wanting to ask more of my questions, but he kept being impatient with me.

“And then he just said to me, ‘Look, the guy is fantastic. Hire the guy. Craig, hire the guy,’ and the last sentence he said was, ‘Hire the guy. You will never regret it.’”

Littlepage hasn’t and said he’ll never forget Mainieri’s words of advice either.

O’Connor is embarking on his 20th season at the helm of the Cavaliers, who open their new campaign on Friday against Navy in Wilmington, N.C., and he enters 2023 with a record of 789-338-2. He’s one of nine coaches in ACC history to rack up at least 700 victories, and his .700 winning percentage ranks third-highest among all active college coaches.

More importantly, he’s transformed the program into a power in the sport, highlighted by 16 NCAA regional appearances and five trips to the College World Series, including one in 2015 that culminated with UVa capturing the national championship.

“I don’t think anyone thinks that,” they’ll stay in the same job for that long, O’Connor said.

“So, no, I didn’t think that, but I could tell you coming here that I thought, ‘This is one of those sleeping giants if they were willing to commit themselves to it,’ and they were, but it’s still incredibly hard to sustain and you don’t know what the journey is going to be.

“But this is an incredible place and I feel this baseball program is a place that players can come and realize their dream, compete at the highest level and compete for championships while developing their skills and getting a great degree. It’s why I took the job.”

O’Connor said once Mainieri got off the phone with Littlepage, Mainieri quickly called him and told him he’d be getting his first crack as a head coach at UVa. The previous offseason, O’Connor had gone through a similar process with the University of Michigan, he said, but didn’t get the Wolverines’ gig, which went to Ball State coach Rich Maloney.

“I was out on the road recruiting and Paul said, ‘I just talked to your future boss, Craig Littlepage,’” O’Connor said. “Craig had called him and Paul had called me right after and said, ‘He’s going to be calling you.’ And I’ll never forget Paul telling me that, ‘This is the one.’ He felt like it was a good fit for being successful on the field, but also with what I wanted to do and how I wanted to develop a program.”

Littlepage said he heard and was so impressed with O’Connor’s plans for the Cavaliers during the interview process, and Sean Doolittle, the current Washington Nationals reliever and former Hoos two-way star, said he heard it, too, before O’Connor ever coached a game in Charlottesville.

Doolittle — a three-time All-American and the 2006 ACC Player of the Year in advance of a big-league career that’s heading on Year 12 and includes a World Series ring — was part of O’Connor’s first recruiting class at UVa. Because Notre Dame recruited nationally, O’Connor said, he was familiar with the recruiting territories the Cavaliers needed to do well in — within the Commonwealth and Mid-Atlantic and up into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Doolittle played his high school ball at Shawnee in Medford, N.J.

And during an unofficial visit to UVa in the late summer or early fall — Doolittle couldn’t pinpoint the exact time of year — of 2003, O’Connor met Doolitte and his mother at a Chili’s on Rt. 29 to run them through his long-term hope for the Hoos.

“He had a track record even at that time, too,” Doolittle said. “At Notre Dame, he was Baseball America’s Assistant Coach of the Year, had helped take them to Omaha and was a big part of their success as a program, so it was infectious, his vision for the program.

“He was talking about the direction he wanted to take the program to turn it into a perennial contender and a destination for the top high school recruits,” Doolittle continued, “and then we followed him over to the stadium and he gave us a little bit of a tour, took us around Grounds, and the stadium was brand new at that point. So, the program had a lot of things in place — great school, beautiful campus, beautiful new stadium, was in one of the best baseball conferences in the country — and now they had their guy. They had the guy that was going to turn their program around. It was all really, really exciting.”

What was even more invigorating to the community, which was starved for a baseball winner, was O’Connor won right away.

He said doing so was critical to the trajectory of the Cavaliers as well as his tenure.

O’Connor will be the first to admit, his predecessor Dennis Womack had accumulated some superb talents such as Ryan Zimmerman and Mark Reynolds — a pair of future excellent Major Leaguers with a combined 582 MLB homers — who O’Connor was able to coach during that first go-around. Zimmerman played third base and Reynolds was at shortstop.

But still, O’Connor guided UVa to 15 more wins in 2004 than it had in 2003 with largely the same roster. The Cavaliers went 44-15 overall and set a then-school record with 18 ACC wins en route to hosting an NCAA regional for the first time ever, and essential to the rise of the Cavaliers, according to O’Connor, was their sweep of Georgia Tech in Atlanta for the first time ever that spring as well as their sweep of Clemson for the first time in 32 years.

“He came in there and hit the ground running,” said longtime Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall, whose going into his 30th season leading the Yellow Jackets this year, about O’Connor. “And he inherited Reynolds and Zimmerman, and those were two elite position players, so certainly he hit the ground running with those guys, but he and his staff just elevated the program.”

Hall, with a chuckle, noted that sweep is a painful memory for him, but understands why it’s a fond one for O’Connor.

Said O’Connor: “I will never forget talking with our players about what it takes to win and the foundation of the program, and when we swept them in their ballpark, it allowed us to look at them and say, ‘We can do this. We can be a major factor in this conference.’”

O’Connor said the transition for players from Womack’s reign to his was difficult at times, but when his team began to see their long hours of offseason labor result in in-season success, he knew he had them “fish-hooked for good.”

O’Connor’s first squad ultimately was eliminated from the Charlottesville Regional after losses to Princeton and Vanderbilt, but he said the inspired efforts of Zimmerman, Reynolds, first baseman/pitcher Joe Koshansky and pitcher Casey Lambert was passed down to younger players on that initial roster. And the high standard the 2004 group set, O’Connor said, cultivated a precedent for his teams that followed to live up to.

“Going back to 2004, when it was my second year,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said, “and it was his first, you could even sense back then that the Virginia program was moving in a direction where they were organized, they were competitive, they were tough. And, it was just a prelude to what was going to happen down the road.”