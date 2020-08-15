Terrell Jana sets standard for Virginia wide receivers

Hasise Dubois, Terrell Jana and Joe Reed formed a three-headed monster at wide receiver last season, forcing defenses to spread their attention out at the end of the 2019 season. With Dubois and Reed graduated, the Cavaliers enter the 2020 season leaning heavily on Jana.

Fortunately for the Wahoos, Jana is an ideal receiver to build around.

“Everything that you want in a player is Terrell Jana,” UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans said. “He’s made himself through hard work, sacrifice and dedication, and I couldn’t pick a better leader to lead this group going into this season, because on and off the field, he embodies everything that you want.”

Off the field, Jana blossomed into a vocal leader last season. On the field, he hauled in 73 receptions for 878 yards and three touchdowns.

Jana’s third-year leap came predominantly in the final half of the season. He broke onto the scene with a 13-reception game against North Carolina. His three touchdowns came in the final four weeks of the season, and he finished the year by recording seven consecutive games with at least four receptions.

Entering 2020 he’s Virginia’s most reliable receiving threat. He’s also the unquestioned leader of the position group.