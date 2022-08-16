Tenacity, work ethic help set Virginia defensive lineman Kam Butler apart

Chuck Martin remembers the hesitation and some of the doubt he was met with.

He and his assistant coaches were scouring their Miami (Ohio) roster for a defensive lineman who could hold up in the three-technique when Martin, the RedHawks coach, suggested a then-undersized freshman for the job. The team had dealt with some injuries at the position and was in a bind.

“I was like, ‘Put the Butler kid in. He’s going to fight,’” Martin recalled. “And everyone was saying, ‘He’s only 210 pounds.’”

Martin didn’t care. He believed Kam Butler could help.

“We knew he wasn’t really equipped to play the three then,” Martin, now in his ninth year at Miami, said, “but if we were going to lose, we wanted to lose with somebody who was going to fight his ass off, and he’s going to fight his ass for you all the time.”

The decision was the start of an immensely successful stay in Oxford for Butler. He cracked the two-deep at defensive end during that fall of 2018 and contributed six tackles before blossoming into a three-time All-Mid-American Conference selection under Martin’s watch.

Butler was part of Miami’s MAC title-winning campaign as a sophomore, and last year, he led the RedHawks with 14 tackles for loss and racked up eight sacks to go along with three forced fumbles. Since then, he graduated from Miami and transferred to Virginia, where he’ll complete his college career this fall.

And those with the Cavaliers have been impressed during training camp with Butler, now standing at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, in the same fashion Martin always was.

“He’s worked his way to the front of the line very quickly because he’s got a motor,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said.

Added defensive coordinator John Rudzinski: “Kam Butler is a great worker.”

Butler is taking first-team reps with the Hoos, and the hope is he’ll provide UVa with the consistent excellence he played with at Miami.

Pushing for more since his youth

Kevin Butler, Kam’s father, said there’s no reason to believe his son will alter his approach or mentality toward the game just because he’s in a new place.

The older Butler said Kam has stayed steady since his youth.

“Even going back to Pee Wee when he was young,” Kevin said, “he was never the type of kid that we had to ask, ‘Do you want to do something extra?’ We’d go to the park and we’d run hills, we’d do agility drills and he never had to be dragged out of bed to do that stuff. He was always a self-starter and self-motivated, even from an early age.”

Kevin said Kam gets his relentless effort from his mother, a former college volleyball player, and the passion for football from him. Kevin played at Thomas More College in Kentucky, currently an NAIA program, but an NCAA Division III team when he was there.

“When you combine the love of the game and the work ethic to be the best you could possibly be,” Kevin continued, “with the way he studies film and how he works out, I think that’s what always set him apart.”

So much so, Kevin said, that when Kam began to get serious about trying to gain Division I scholarship opportunities, there was no more time for family vacations at the beach in the summer. Kam wanted to visit schools and attend recruiting camps instead.

As a star at Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Kam earned team MVP honors his junior season ahead of being named captain his senior year.

Coincidentally, Kam’s first-ever visit as a high school prospect to an FBS school was to Virginia. Kevin said Kam made a spring trek to UVa shortly after former coach Bronco Mendenhall was hired. The younger Butler was never offered by the Cavaliers at that time, but was on the radar of nearly every program in the MAC.

“I was deciding between Miami, Ohio [University] and Western Kentucky,” Butler said, “and I thought [Miami] was the best school in the MAC, best academically, best facilities and then we won the championship in 2019, so it all came to fruition and it worked out nicely.”

He said upon arriving to Miami, he sensed his demeanor fit how the program operated, so his commitment to the sport only increased and he’s carried that trait with him to UVa.

“I’ve been part of a lot of hard, high-effort teams,” Butler said, “and so with competition, you’ve got to play hard if you want to play. That’s been something — at Miami — we all played hard. So, to get on the field, you’ve got to play extra hard.”

In his initial season with the RedHawks, he said his determination was the catalyst for him eventually figuring out how to rush the quarterback properly and disrupt the backfield effectively later in his career.

He registered four tackles for loss in a 2019 contest against Cincinnati and a career-best 2.5 sacks in a 2020 bout against Akron.

“That first year I only played three-tech, so I was in there to stop the run,” Butler said, “but then I played third down as a rush tackle, so ever since my freshman year I knew I had something — either a high-motor, good hands, whatever it was. But ever since I got to Miami, they were pushing to get on the field on third down, make a move and do whatever I had to do to get to the quarterback.”

Butler said he absorbed the lessons Martin and his coaches taught, and learned the differences about playing on the interior of the front versus the edge.

“There’s a lot less room on the inside,” Butler said. “Outside you’ve got some freedom to go inside or outside, but once you’re stuck on the inside, you’ve got to beat the guard.”

Said Martin: “He’s not a man of a ton of words. It’s just not how he’s wired, but I don’t know how many times in his career here that in front of the whole team I used him as the example of the guy who empties the bucket on every down for every one of his teammates. I must’ve done it 50 times. … So, it was the lead by example for him, and that’s why I played him as a freshman.”

Aspirations in the ACC and beyond

Butler’s move to UVa, he said, was for a few reasons. He appreciates the academic component and feels he’ll be set up for life post-football with a Master’s degree from Virginia on top of the Bachelor’s he earned from Miami. Secondly, he bonded with Elliott, Rudzinski and defensive ends coach Chris Slade and believes the three of them can guide him to elevate his game further and help him build on what he accomplished at Miami while playing against stiffer competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

About his career coming full circle to the place that he made his first-ever visit to as a high school prospect, Butler said: “When I visited in high school, I knew UVa was a school I’d love to go to one day and now I’m happy to be here.”

Slade said he knows what Butler’s goals are.

“Make no mistake about it, Kam is here to get to the league,” Slade said. “He’s locked in. He’s focused.”

Butler’s dad, Kevin, said Slade and Rudzinski established a relationship with Kam even before Kam made his visit to UVa prior to committing to the Hoos. The two assistants, according to Kevin, trekked to see Kam at Miami and on their way to Ohio, they called Kevin to make sure the entire family was involved in the transferring process.

Kam said the Cavaliers reached out the day after he put his name into the transfer portal. His other offers were from Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Penn State and West Virginia.

“And once we got down on a visit,” Kevin said, “it wasn’t like the first time we were speaking. It was a lot more personable and it felt like they were going to develop him not just for football but life after football as well.”

“Coach Elliott and his staff when I came here and met them,” Kam said, “I felt like that they were good guys off the field as well as good coaches on the field.”

He said he’s already picking up tips from Slade, a former two-time All-American who set a UVa and an ACC record with 40 sacks while he played for the Cavaliers. Kam said those pointers should allow him to produce even against the bigger and faster opposing offensive linemen that he’ll face in conference action.

“He knows a lot about the game,” Butler said of Slade, “the tiny intricacies of the game and rushing the passers and stances and all that stuff, so I’ve been trying to soak up as much knowledge as I can from him and take my game to another level.”

Butler said Slade has shown him different stances to use depending on the situation.

“I’ll be in three-point, two-point [stances] and as far as third down, he doesn’t really care as long as you’re getting off the ball as fast as possible,” Butler said, “so you have the opportunity to switch and then once we’re on the inside, it’s a run-heavy stance and some of those calls are more geared to stopping the run.”

As for his former coach, Martin, he said he is bummed about not having Butler on his roster anymore, but will watch how his former player progresses from afar and be rooting for him.

Butler is due to make his UVa debut when the Cavaliers open their season on Sept. 3 against Richmond.

“We would be a better team with him, so there’s that part of it,” said Martin, whose RedHawks start at Kentucky on the same day.

“I’m not happy with his decision to leave,” Martin said, “but I love him to death and have been through a lot with him. I appreciate everything he did for us every second of every single day, so I could never ever root against him in anything. He’s a big part of everything we’ve done here for a long time.”