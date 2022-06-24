TeKai Kirby, son of UVa legend Terry Kirby, commits to Cavaliers

TeKai Kirby began to laugh when the question was asked.

“No, I might be wearing 88,” Kirby responded with a chuckle. He said he likely won’t be sporting the same No. 42 for Virginia like his dad, former Cavaliers running back great Terry Kirby, did. His jersey is one of only 15 to be retired, but still in active use by the program.

The younger Kirby, a tight end from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., committed to UVa as part of its 2023 recruiting class on Friday, becoming the sixth member of the group and a legacy prospect in the fold for the Hoos.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to go to Virginia,” Kirby said, “and not only because of the school, but the football program, in general, is pretty legendary and now it’s because of the coaching staff. They were the first ones to give me an opportunity to come play football for them, so I took it. And my dad can’t be more excited than he already is right now.”

Kirby had to earn his offer, though.

There was no special treatment because of his father’s terrific career in the navy and orange and then in the NFL. Terry Kirby led the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing yards in 1990 and 1992, and was the all-time leading rusher in UVa history up until Tiki Barber and then Thomas Jones set new marks.

TeKai Kirby, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, was requested after visiting for the team’s spring game this past April by lead recruiter Chris Slade — the Hoos’ defensive ends coach and Terry’s UVa teammate — to return for a camp in order for coaches to make their evaluations in person.

Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Des Kitchings as well as quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb, according to Kirby, were involved in his recruitment, too.

“I learned a lot of stuff and got coached by some of the best,” Kirby said.

His performance was so strong that UVa offered Kirby on the heels of the camp this past weekend.

“Other schools were talking to me like North Carolina, Miami, Michigan and Ole Miss,” Kirby said. “They’d all been contacting me, but UVa stuck out because they were the first one to pull the trigger on me and give me the opportunity.”

He said through his early conversations with Slade and other coaches on staff, Kirby knew UVa was where he wanted to be.

“It was a real chance to go play where my dad played and follow in his footsteps,” he said, “and go back and maybe break some of his records.”

Kirby said he remembers watching the Cavaliers on TV regularly while growing up because his dad put them on, and he said he can’t forget a trip when he was a kid to Scott Stadium, where Terry led the Hoos out onto the field.

“I want to say I was 13, but my dad ran the flag out on the field,” Kirby said. “And to see all of the people there, to watch and hear the stadium roar, it was crazy.”

He said his father has taught him the work ethic he tries to bring to each practice and game, and that he’s always motivated to show the respect and appreciation he has for the sport. At St. Thomas Aquinas, Kirby said, he’s played wide receiver, defensive end and outside linebacker on top of his tight end duties, so he’ll bring versatility with him to Charlottesville.

He added now that his recruiting decision is out of the way, he can concentrate on improving as a player and on his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, which is seeking its fourth straight state championship.

“There’s a big weight lifted off my shoulders,” Kirby said.

Lora pledges to UVa

Kirby wasn’t the only commitment the Cavaliers landed on Friday. Later in the afternoon, Woodberry Forest defensive lineman Rodney Lora announced his pledge to UVa on social media.

He became the seventh commit in the class. Lora held 17 total offers, including ones from Michigan and West Virginia as well as ACC schools Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in addition to UVa.

