Teel's grand slam sets the tone in Virginia's rout of Rider

The pause in action allowed Kyle Teel a moment to think again about his plan at the plate.

With the bases loaded, the Virginia sophomore stepped out of the batter’s box after taking ball one while Rider starter Alec Sachais received a mound visit from his pitching coach.

“It didn’t really affect me,” Teel said. “I was just trying to do the same thing and hit a hard line drive.”

Teel said he didn’t know if Sachais would throw him anything good to hit, but wanted to be ready.

“I was looking dead-red fastball,” Teel said.

The pitcher obliged, and Teel smacked a scorcher over the right-field bullpen, clanking off UVa’s ‘2015 National Champions’ signage in the third inning for a grand slam to provide the Hoos their first runs and lead of the afternoon on the way to a 14-4 romp of the visiting Broncs on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Through the first two frames, Sachais struck out four Cavaliers while only yielding one hit, but he found trouble in the third after issuing consecutive walks to Casey Saucke and Max Cotier to start the inning. That turned the UVa lineup over, and leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall dropped a bunt down the third-base line that went for a hit to pack the bags full for Teel.

“KT put a great swing on that ball,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said. “We’d been waiting for a little bit more of that and he certainly stepped up and did it for us today.”

O’Connor said until those four at-bats in a row, his lineup hadn’t put together many quality at-bats against Sachais.

Teel, who finished 3-for-5 with his second grand slam of the season, a triple and five RBI, started the barrage of offense the Hoos have regularly shown off from one game to the next this season. He raised his average to .321, and UVa bounced back from its first setback of the campaign — suffered this past Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Duke.

In the fourth, Chris Newell and Saucke clubbed back-to-back homers as part of a five-run inning to mark the 12th time this spring the Cavaliers have scored five or more runs in an inning. Saucke’s 433-foot shot cleared the camera tower in center field and extended his hitting streak to 14 straight games.

Teel had his RBI triple and both Jake Gelof and Alex Tappen added RBI singles during the same frame.

Eight of the Hoos’ starting nine had at least one hit on Tuesday, and Devin Ortiz’s seventh-inning two-run blast was the Cavaliers’ fourth homer of the contest to match a season-high for team round-trippers in a game.

“It’s always good to bounce back,” Teel said, “and you’re going to lose baseball games here and there, so it didn’t really affect anyone. It happens, but the bounce back was huge and resiliency is a big key to have for success.”

Said O’Connor: “Our guys responded really well.”

Before the Cavaliers separated during the middle innings, freshman left-hander Matthew Buchanan bettered Sachais during the first start of his career. Buchanan lasted 3.2 innings and allowed only one hit and a walk while punching out six Rider hitters to pick up the win.

Buchanan said it was a hectic day after being involved a minor moped accident on his way to get a meal prior to heading to the ballpark. He scraped his right — non-pitching — arm on gravel, and other than that is fine.

He said he was happy with how he pitched, considering his 70 pitches were the most he’s thrown in any outing this year.

“We just got to be efficient with our innings,” Buchanan said. “… So, that was really big for us today.”

Buchanan added that he was able to really relax once Teel hit the grand slam and the Hoos (15-1) had an advantage.

The Broncs (6-8), who were Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champs and played in an NCAA regional last year, got on the board in the fifth when Jordan Erbe homered off Cavaliers reliever Dylan Bowers. Sophomore Avery Mabe followed Bowers out of the bullpen, and in his UVa debut, Mabe threw the final 3.1 innings.

Note: O’Connor said Ortiz (3-1, 1.29) would start on the mound on Wednesday for UVa as it wraps up its two-game series with Rider, which will throw Vincent Vitacco (0-0, 2.00).

