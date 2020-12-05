Teel: Armstrong's historic day propels Cavaliers

“Just enough plays,” Mendenhall said of the defense.

The largest was Grant’s third-quarter interception in the end zone, where he outfought Flowers for the ball as they tumbled to the turf. A touchdown there would have put the Eagles in front. Instead, the Cavaliers drove 80 yards on two plays, the last 60 on Armstrong’s scoring jaunt, for a two-score lead.

“Brennan Armstrong continues to be exceptional,” Mendenhall said, “and continues to get better and better and better.”

Armstrong’s progress coincides with the team’s. Virginia has won four consecutive games, and next Saturday at Virginia Tech will attempt to win five straight for the first time since Chris Long and friends reeled off seven in a row in 2007.

Yes, 12 weeks after the state rivals were first scheduled to clash in this reconfigured season — virus issues among the Hokies scratched that date — it’s time for the Commonwealth Cup.

UVa is seeking to beat Tech in back-to-back years for the first time since 1997 and ’98. That 36-32 come-from-behind victory in ’98 — take a bow, Aaron Brooks and Ahmad Hawkins — also marks Virginia’s most recent win at Lane Stadium.