Teel: Armstrong's historic day propels Cavaliers

We knew college football would be peculiar in 2020, but not to this extreme: Virginia yielded 520 passing yards to a backup/former walk-on Saturday and won by 11 points.
The Cavaliers defeated Boston College 43-32 at Scott Stadium on an afternoon when their own quarterback made history, impeccably timed history at that.
Brennan Armstrong’s 417 yards of total offense (287 passing and 130 rushing) made him the first UVa player to record consecutive games of 400-plus yards and bailed out a defense that, because of injury, transfer and COVID-19 protocol, was without five of its starting front seven linemen and linebackers.
Think about that. Shawn Moore never had back-to-back 400-yard outings. Nor did Matt Schaub or, most recently, the ever-dynamic Bryce Perkins.
OK, so Armstrong’s initial 400-yard performance came against Abilene Christian. But previous UVa teams also played overmatched opponents.
“I just play my style of football,” Armstrong said. “I’ve gotten better through these games. … It’s just my job to get the ball in the end zone. … Just put points on the board and that stuff happens.”
Armstrong is the first Cavalier to rush for 100-plus yards this season, and his 60-yard scoring sprint early in the third quarter gave UVa (5-4, 4-4 ACC) breathing room at 27-17. Situational quarterback Keytaon Thompson added 86 rushing yards, half of which came on a clinching fourth-quarter touchdown.
Boston College has been vulnerable to running quarterbacks this year, most notably Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae was wise to exploit that weakness.
“The bottom line is,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said, “most conventional defenses aren’t equipped to handle quarterback run because you’re down a number, and unless there’s an adjustment, it’s just very difficult. So not only conceptually a good idea, we [also] happen to have two good players capable of doing that.”
The Cavaliers gained 549 yards, their most since 552 against Ohio in 2018, and averaged a stout 8.0 yards per snap. They needed darn near all of that production.
Boston College backup Dennis Grosel, subbing for injured starter Phil Jurkovec, passed for 520 yards, matching a school record set originally by Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie. That’s also the most passing yards ever allowed by UVa.
Grosel threw four touchdown passes and had completions of 20-plus yards to six different receivers.
But while the secondary struggled mightily, especially against Zay Flowers and tight end Hunter Long (16 combined catches for 289 yards and three scores), De’Vante Cross, Nick Grant and D’Angelo Amos had interceptions. Moreover, Virginia sacked Grosel four times for minus-35 yards and limited the Eagles (6-5, 5-5) to minus-7 yards rushing overall.
“Just enough plays,” Mendenhall said of the defense.
The largest was Grant’s third-quarter interception in the end zone, where he outfought Flowers for the ball as they tumbled to the turf. A touchdown there would have put the Eagles in front. Instead, the Cavaliers drove 80 yards on two plays, the last 60 on Armstrong’s scoring jaunt, for a two-score lead.
“Brennan Armstrong continues to be exceptional,” Mendenhall said, “and continues to get better and better and better.”
Armstrong’s progress coincides with the team’s. Virginia has won four consecutive games, and next Saturday at Virginia Tech will attempt to win five straight for the first time since Chris Long and friends reeled off seven in a row in 2007.
Yes, 12 weeks after the state rivals were first scheduled to clash in this reconfigured season — virus issues among the Hokies scratched that date — it’s time for the Commonwealth Cup.
UVa is seeking to beat Tech in back-to-back years for the first time since 1997 and ’98. That 36-32 come-from-behind victory in ’98 — take a bow, Aaron Brooks and Ahmad Hawkins — also marks Virginia’s most recent win at Lane Stadium.
Only twice in the last 30 years, 2011 and 1991, have the Cavaliers entered the Virginia Tech contest on a four-game run. In ’91, they crushed the Hokies 38-0. In ’11, they lost 38-0.
Weird, huh? But the entirety of 2020 has been weird.
One component that Mendenhall doesn’t consider unusual is UVa’s late-season momentum. Indeed, he foreshadowed it when the Cavaliers gathered for training camp.
“They’re gaining momentum in the pandemic,” Mendenhall said, “regardless of circumstances. … When they came back [this summer], one of the first things I shared with them was that I believed the longer this goes the stronger we’ll get. …
“I believed that. I knew that. But those words are pretty hollow until you see it.”
David Teel reports for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
