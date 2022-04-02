Tappen's big day sparks Virginia in series-evening win over Georgia Tech

The fifth-year senior slotted in the lineup behind the nation’s top power threat is lurking and waiting for his chance to damage the opposition, too.

This spring, Alex Tappen is enjoying the most productive campaign of his career, and on Saturday he was 3-for-5 with three RBI and delivered when Virginia needed him to in its 13-9 series-equaling victory over Georgia Tech at Disharoon Park.

Clinging to a one-run advantage after the Yellow Jackets plated a pair in the top of the sixth, the Cavaliers packed the bases full in the home half. Their blue-and-orange clad faithful in the stands had been loud through most of the afternoon, but sensed the importance of Tappen’s turn in the box and quieted.

He fell behind in the count, but wasn’t deterred and poked a single into left-center field to score Kyle Teel and Devin Ortiz to extend UVa’s lead to 8-5, bringing the crowd to its feet as the Hoos separated again.

“I got to two strikes, was able to stay back long enough on that breaking ball,” Tappen said, “and stayed through the zone long enough to dump it in there and it worked out.”

Teel walked and Ortiz followed with a single before Jake Gelof, who the bearded-veteran Tappen protects in the batting order, was hit by a pitch to set the stage. Gelof, the sophomore third baseman with 13 homers, went into the weekend as the country’s leader in slugging percentage.

“I wouldn’t say there are really any challenges [hitting behind Gelof],” Tappen said. “If anything, I get to hit with runners in scoring position more often because he’s always on base and it also helps because, and I don’t know if I’ve told him this, but it’s kind of like a competition.”

Tappen’s two-run knock gave him 42 RBI for the season. The graduate student and left fielder is second on the squad only to Gelof in the category, and Tappen has never driven in as many runs in a single season as he has this year.

He’s hitting .378 with runners in scoring position and credits his ability to produce runs to an aggressive approach.

He said his success is what he hoped for himself when he decided to return to UVa for his fifth season of eligibility after helping the Hoos get to Omaha while bashing five homers across the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and NCAA postseason last year.

“I wanted to take on a leadership role,” Tappen said, “but I also wanted to build off of my finish from last year at the end of the year and I feel like that’s the player I am. I really wanted to prove to myself, that’s the player I am for a whole year.”

More importantly for UVa (24-3, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) on Saturday, Tappen’s hit also spurred on a seventh-run sixth to distance from the Jackets (18-10, 5-6 ACC) for good. Colin Tuft, Justin Rubin, Griff O’Ferrall and Teel all had run-scoring hits in the same frame after Tappen.

UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said Tappen has maintained consistency throughout the spring.

“That’s constant,” O’Connor said. “The moment is never too big for him and he has just a really, really advanced approach and he’s being a great leader. He just goes up there and does the best he can to try to barrel the ball up and he’s done that very consistently. What a difference it makes with him hitting behind Jake and driving in a lot of runs.”

Tuft’s single, like Tappen’s, was a bases-loaded hit to send two runs home. UVa was 3-for-3 with seven RBI with the bags packed on Saturday, leading to a pair of crooked innings.

A four-run second was put in motion when O’Ferrall doubled down the third-base line to clear the bases and provide the Hoos a 3-2 advantage, which was their first lead of the series.

“I was counting the guys in front of me and was like, ‘I’m going to get up in an exciting spot,’” O’Ferrall said, “and then I got up there and I was trying not to do too much. I was trying to put the ball in play hard early in the count and he threw me a fastball inside and I reacted and snuck it down the line.

“But that was awesome,” he continued. “The place was going crazy.”

O’Ferrall was 3-for-6 with four RBI. It was O’Ferrall’s fifth three-hit effort of the year, and his infield single in the sixth was the fifth of six hits for the Hoos in the inning. O’Ferrall and O’Connor said it was critical to keep adding runs onto the lead after Tappen’s key knock because Georgia Tech’s offense has the ability to score plenty to stay in the game.

The Yellow Jackets chipped away, but after Andrew Jenkins’ second homer of the bout cut UVa’s advantage to the score it would win by, O’Connor turned to former Sunday starter Brandon Neeck out of the bullpen. Neeck closed Georgia Tech out with 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out four.

“I’m proud of our guys that they stepped up,” O’Connor said, “because they needed to. The way Georgia Tech has been offensively, and that ball club has more homers than we do, we knew that it’d take a great offensive approach.”

Note: Sunday’s rubber match is set for 1 p.m. Georgia Tech right-hander Marquis Grissom Jr. (1-2, 3.27) will oppose UVa left-hander Jake Berry (3-0, 2.42).

