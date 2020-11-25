Tandem's Julia Dailey commits to play volleyball at Connecticut College

“Coach Edmed was very easy to connect with,” Dailey said. “He also made himself easy to contact, so if I had any questions about the college or the team, he was right there with the answers. What really separated Connecticut College from other schools was the time he took to get to know me. For Coach Edmed, a big part of his recruiting process was getting to know the players individually, then seeing if they would connect well with the whole team.

“It wasn’t just about my stats and highlight videos, he genuinely wanted to get to know me. And though I had been talking to some other schools before Connecticut College, I knew this was the right choice for me because of this very reason.”

As with most high school athletes, the recruiting process was nothing short of chaotic for Dailey as she tried to maneuver through myriad issues just to talk to college coaches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.