Tandem's Julia Dailey commits to play volleyball at Connecticut College

Variety is the spice of life and Julia Dailey provides that on the volleyball court.
Dailey has been a standout for Tandem Friends throughout her high school career, earning Delaney Athletic Conference honors in each of the past two years. As a junior she posted 61 aces, 61 kills and 137 digs as an outside hitter to earn Co-Conference Player of the Year honors.
She will look to utilize those qualities at the college level next year after committing to play at Connecticut College.
“Connecticut College not only offers a rigorous academic program, but also allows for a balance between that academic program and competitive athletics,” Dailey said. “I felt immediately welcomed after talking to some players on the volleyball team and it was their tight-knit community and care for one another that ultimately helped me decide to continue my education and volleyball career at Connecticut College.”
While the senior has done most of her damage at the net for Tandem Friends over the years, including 248 kills, she is projected to make the switch to a more defensive role at the collegiate level as a libero. The transition shouldn’t be a problem for Dailey, who has posted 356 digs in her high school career.
She credits Connecticut College coach Josh Edmed for his approach throughout the recruiting process to allow her to make the best decision for her future.
“Coach Edmed was very easy to connect with,” Dailey said. “He also made himself easy to contact, so if I had any questions about the college or the team, he was right there with the answers. What really separated Connecticut College from other schools was the time he took to get to know me. For Coach Edmed, a big part of his recruiting process was getting to know the players individually, then seeing if they would connect well with the whole team.
“It wasn’t just about my stats and highlight videos, he genuinely wanted to get to know me. And though I had been talking to some other schools before Connecticut College, I knew this was the right choice for me because of this very reason.”
As with most high school athletes, the recruiting process was nothing short of chaotic for Dailey as she tried to maneuver through myriad issues just to talk to college coaches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not being able to share any new stats or videos with coaches caused a great deal of stress,” Dailey said. “Coach Edmed took an interest in my skills before the pandemic and former assistant coach [Lindsey] Massicotte was able to watch my games in person. This alleviated some of the stress of not only being recruited, but also being recruited during a pandemic. Regardless of the pandemic, I knew I wanted to be committed by the summer before my senior year, so when Coach Edmed gave me the offer in August, I knew I wanted to accept.”
Academically, Dailey is equally as driven.
“I am really interested in pre-med,” she said. “I’m thinking of majoring in biology in order to eventually become a physician assistant.”
On the court, Dailey has high expectations as well.
“I just want to be myself while continuing a competitive mindset and pushing myself to become better, not only as an individual, but also as a teammate,” she said. “ I’ve watched many interviews with volleyball players through the years, and most of them say that the tempo of the game changes at the collegiate level — faster serves, faster sets, and faster hits. This next step for my volleyball career means I will have to adapt more quickly to different plays, but I am so excited to push myself and learn new things as well as feel that new tempo.”
For Dailey, her college commitment signifies a longtime dream that started when she was introduced to the sport by close friend Ruby Lyons.
“Even in middle school, I knew I wanted to play a sport in college — I just didn’t know which one back then,” she said. “However, as soon as I was introduced to volleyball, I knew this is what I wanted to pursue. Now, achieving my goal of becoming a college athlete, it feels amazing, especially that I have reached this long-lived goal.“
