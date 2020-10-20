Tandem Friends' Ford Scott commits to Washington & Lee basketball program

Ford Scott served as complementary scoring threat for the Tandem Friends boys basketball team last season as the Badgers finished third in the Delaney Athletic Conference and just missed out on a bid to the VISAA Division III state tournament.

The senior forward's individual and team expectations will be a little higher this year after he recently committed to play college basketball at Washington & Lee.

“The tradition of elite academics at Washington & Lee, the competitive nature of the basketball program and the location of the school all were deciding factors in my choice to commit to the admission process at W&L,” Scott said.

After serving in a reserve role as a sophomore, Scott turned in a breakout season for Tandem Friends last winter. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for a Badger team that finished with a 13-9 record.

He shot 31% from behind the arc and ranked second on the team in 3-pointers made. Scott’s breakout game came in a career-high 23 point effort against Seton.

Ford’s mix of size and shooting acumen made him an intriguing option on the recruiting trail. The Tandem Friends standout had interest from Middlebury, Swarthmore and Babson before finalizing his plans to join the Generals.